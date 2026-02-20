February 20, 2026 5:59 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: 'Their best is yet to come,' says Sanjay Bangar on India's campaign

'Their best is yet to come,' says Sanjay Bangar on India's campaign so far in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Former India batter and expert Sanjay Bangar believes that the Indian cricket team is yet to hit top gear in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Bangar said India’s unbeaten group-stage run has been steady rather than dominant, but stressed that the bigger positive is that the team’s best cricket is still to come at the tough phase of the competition.

“It’s been a steady start. Not quite the kind we were expecting, because the expectations were sky-high, and that’s where India, not necessarily bulldozing opponents in those games, can be seen as a team that played slightly under par. However, the good thing is that their best is yet to come," Bangar told Jio Hotstar.

"Another positive aspect is that all the players have had a chance to feature in the playing XI, which augurs well in case there are any injury concerns later in the tournament. All the players are match-ready. If there is one department where they would want to improve, it would be catching, because we saw a few chances being dropped against Pakistan and the Netherlands,” Bangar added.

India have been placed in a tough group that includes 2024 runner-up South Africa, two-time champions West Indies, and Zimbabwe.

As unbeaten India gear up to face strong teams in the next phase of the tournament, Bangar highlighted three players who he believes will play a decisive role in India’s campaign.

“From here on, three players who are going to be extremely critical to India’s journey in this T20 World Cup are the men in form. That’s where I feel Ishan Kishan, given his batting form and the lack of runs from Abhishek Sharma, becomes crucial. The onus is now on Kishan to provide those explosive starts. "So, he is player number one," he said.

"Player number two is Suryakumar Yadav. He has scored runs in most games on a consistent basis while understanding the situation of the match. The third player is Jasprit Bumrah, because everybody is talking about the spin strength of this Indian team, but I believe Jasprit will hold the key when the match is on the line, as far as bowling is concerned," he added.

India will start their campaign in the Super 8s on Sunday when they face South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will play their next match against Zimbabwe on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The defending champions will play their last match in the Super 8s on March 1 against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

