T20 WC: Strong England opt to bat against Nepal in campaign opener

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Two-time champions England won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal in their opening Group C clash of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The 2010 and 2022 winners, England, are coming to the tournament on the back of splendid form, where they won 10 out of their last 11 matches in the format.

England's team has strengthened with their opener Phil Salt returning to the playing XI after missing the Sri Lanka tour due to injury. He will open the innings with former captain Jos Buttler.

While the Nepal cricket team is playing in their second T20 World Cup in a row, after almost defeating South Africa at the 2024 World Cup, they have developed into a very experienced and tough side.

Nepal qualified for the tournament by finishing on top of the Asian qualifiers. They have also recently created history by beating the West Indies in a three-match T20I series, their first win against a Test-playing nation.

After winning the toss, England skipper Brook said, "We're having a bat first. Think the pitch will be in the best shape in the first innings; we'll look to bowl in the second innings. A little bit of spin and a bit of bounce. We wanted two out-and-out pacers with the new ball."

"Playing really well, SL was awesome preparation, and we have taken plenty of confidence. Feeling good, and I'm hopeful of taking good decisions. Can't take anything for granted, just stay with the situation and adapt to the situation," he added.

While after losing the toss, Nepal captain Paudal said, "We would have bowled first. Looking at the conditions, chasing is the better option. It's a used wicket; if it turns, it'll help us in the second innings. Playing all the games here is an advantage for us, as a team, to play in Asian conditions, which helps Nepal; that's a big advantage for us."

Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (w), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla

--IANS

sds/