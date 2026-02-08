T20 WC: Statistical review from India vs USA clash

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) India began their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign with a 29-run victory over the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, but not without moments of genuine concern. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s majestic unbeaten 84 and a timely 3/29 from Mohammed Siraj, drafted in as a last-minute replacement, helped the defending champions avoid early embarrassment in their home tournament.

India entered the opener under pressure after losing all-rounder Harshit Rana to injury, and with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to illness. The nerves showed as India, asked to bat first on a tricky surface offering movement and grip, slumped to 77/6. Shadley van Schalkwyk led the USA’s charge with incisive bowling, leaving India staring at a sub-par total.

Suryakumar, however, led from the front in his first T20 World Cup match as captain. Displaying trademark 360-degree strokeplay, he struck 10 fours and four sixes in a 49-ball knock, stabilising the innings alongside Axar Patel and propelling India to a defendable 161/9.

Siraj then lifted a depleted bowling attack with an early two-wicket burst, supported well by Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel, who claimed two wickets apiece. The USA were reduced to 13/3, but a fighting 58-run stand between Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Milind Kumar briefly threatened to revive the chase.

Krishnamurthi (37) and Shubham Ranjane (37) showed resistance, yet India’s experience and discipline prevailed. Siraj and Arshdeep struck again in the death overs as USA were restricted to 132/9, giving India a hard-earned but crucial win in their campaign opener.

Here’s a look at all the key stats from the India vs USA match -

4 – Abhishek Sharma was unable to open his account, marking his fourth duck in his 39th match.

3 – It was Abhishek's 3rd golden duck in the last five matches.

4 – Suryakumar Yadav became the fourth Indian player to score 1000-plus runs as a captain in T20 Internationals. Rohit Sharma (1905), Virat Kohli (1570) and MS Dhoni (1112) are the others.

84* – This is Surya Kumar Yadav's highest score as a captain. His previous best was 68 runs against South Africa in Perth in 2022.

2 – Surya Kumar Yadav's unbeaten 84 is the second-highest score by a captain on T20 World Cup debut, after Chris Gayle's 88 for WI against Australia at The Oval in 2009.

9 – India achieved their ninth consecutive win in the T20 World Cup, setting a new world record. Previously, with eight wins, they shared this record with Australia and South Africa.

52.17% – Suryakumar's contribution to India's total is the fourth highest by an Indian batter in a completed innings.

17 – Suryakumar Yadav has now won the Man of the Match award more times than anyone else. Before, he was tied with Virat Kohli for the most MOM awards, each with 16.

--IANS

vi/