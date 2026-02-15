T20 WC: Sri Lanka President, PCB chief spotted at India-Pakistan clash in Colombo

Colombo, Feb 15 (IANS) The high-profile ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group A encounter between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday drew notable dignitaries, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake present in the stands.

Visuals came of Dissanayake and Naqvi seated together in a VVIP enclosure. Apart from Naqvi, PCB COO Salman Naseer was also spotted inside the enclosure, so as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva. In a separate VVIP enclosure, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, tournament ambassador Rohit Sharma, IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla were also spotted watching the on-field action.

The sight of high-profile cricketing and political dignitaries at one of the sport’s most intense rivalries highlighted the significance of the fixture, which was initially in doubt due to the Pakistan government not giving permission initially. But after back channel talks and Dissanayake stepping in, so as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and UAE boards, Pakistan agreed to make a u-turn and are now playing in the high-stakes match.

India and Pakistan, both unbeaten in the tournament heading into the clash, are playing for holding the top spot in Group A. The high-stakes match steeped in history and rivalry has attracted a packed house at the stadium and global attention of every cricket enthusiast.

India entered the match with a dominant record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, having won seven of their eight previous meetings. Pakistan’s only victory came in 2021, when openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scripted a famous 10-wicket win in Dubai. With dignitaries in attendance and fans filling the stands, Sunday’s clash reiterated that the game is more than just a normal group-stage fixture.

--IANS

nr/