February 25, 2026 5:33 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Rinku will join squad ahead of Zimbabwe clash, there will be thoughts about playing Samson, says Kotak

T20 WC: Rinku will join squad ahead of Zimbabwe clash, there will be thoughts about playing Samson, says Kotak

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that middle-order batter Rinku Singh will be joining the squad on Wednesday evening ahead of must-win Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe here at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday. 

Rinku, who has figured in all the matches India have played so far in the ongoing T20 World, left the team hotel and travelled to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after his father, who is suffering from liver cancer, was admitted to a hospital and is on ventilator support. He did not attend a practice session on Tuesday.

While addressing the press conference, Kotak confirmed that the batter will return to Chennai on Wednesday evening. "Rinku's father wasn't well. So he went back. I think he is coming back this evening," he said.

However, there are chances that India may bring wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson into the playing XI for the must-win match against Zimbabwe.

Speaking about if the team will have any changes after a 76-run loss against South Africa, Kotak said, “There can be changes, yes. We are discussing everything because we have two left-handers as openers and a left-hander at number three, and the opposition also has an off-spinner.

"Since we lost wickets in the first over in the last three games, any team would think about changes. We never decide the team too early, and it’s not fair to reveal plans in advance, but yes, there are definitely thoughts about it.”

Samson, in particular, attracted significant attention from the coaching staff during the practice session on Tuesday. With Abhishek Sharma facing challenges at the top of the order and Ishan Kishan not providing advantageous match-ups against the off-spinners, discussions have arisen about potentially breaking this pattern by including Samson in the team.

When asked if the net session gave the indications that Samson will play against Zimbabwe, Kotak replied, "Sometimes he wants to do some drills, but I don't think net sessions give any indications. But, definitely, there will be thoughts about playing him."

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Sidra Amin reprimanded for code of conduct breach in PAK W vs SA W 1st ODI

Sidra Amin reprimanded for code of conduct breach in PAK W vs SA W 1st ODI

PM Modi’s Israel visit expected to deepen strategic ties: Analyst

PM Modi’s Israel visit expected to deepen strategic ties: Analyst

Toll collections likely to rise 6–8 pc in FY27 due to traffic growth

Toll collections likely to rise 6–8 pc in FY27 due to traffic growth

CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners meet political parties in Puducherry

CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners meet political parties in Puducherry

T20 WC: Ahead of meeting Zimbabwe, Pathan urges India to focus on victory over net run-rate

T20 WC: Ahead of meeting Zimbabwe, Pathan urges India to focus on victory over net run-rate

Rose Sardana shoots with Jesse Lever for her next in Nashik

Rose Sardana shoots with Jesse Lever for her next in Nashik

KIWG 2026: From coffee hills to cold glory—the story of sprint queen Bhavani Thekkeda (Credit: SAI)

KIWG 2026: From coffee hills to cold glory—the story of sprint queen Bhavani Thekkeda

Ranji Trophy Final: J&K in command against Karnataka, reach 527/6 at stumps on Day 2

Ranji Trophy Final: J&K in command against Karnataka, reach 527/6 at stumps on Day 2

First visit as Prime Minister in 2017, first address to Knesset in 2026: A lookback at PM Modi’s Israel trips 

First visit as Prime Minister in 2017, first address to Knesset in 2026: A lookback at PM Modi’s Israel trips 

PM Modi arrives in Israel, receives warm welcome from Netanyahu at airport

PM Modi arrives in Israel, receives warm welcome from Netanyahu at airport