T20 WC: Rinku will join squad ahead of Zimbabwe clash, there will be thoughts about playing Samson, says Kotak

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that middle-order batter Rinku Singh will be joining the squad on Wednesday evening ahead of must-win Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe here at the M A Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

Rinku, who has figured in all the matches India have played so far in the ongoing T20 World, left the team hotel and travelled to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after his father, who is suffering from liver cancer, was admitted to a hospital and is on ventilator support. He did not attend a practice session on Tuesday.

While addressing the press conference, Kotak confirmed that the batter will return to Chennai on Wednesday evening. "Rinku's father wasn't well. So he went back. I think he is coming back this evening," he said.

However, there are chances that India may bring wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson into the playing XI for the must-win match against Zimbabwe.

Speaking about if the team will have any changes after a 76-run loss against South Africa, Kotak said, “There can be changes, yes. We are discussing everything because we have two left-handers as openers and a left-hander at number three, and the opposition also has an off-spinner.

"Since we lost wickets in the first over in the last three games, any team would think about changes. We never decide the team too early, and it’s not fair to reveal plans in advance, but yes, there are definitely thoughts about it.”

Samson, in particular, attracted significant attention from the coaching staff during the practice session on Tuesday. With Abhishek Sharma facing challenges at the top of the order and Ishan Kishan not providing advantageous match-ups against the off-spinners, discussions have arisen about potentially breaking this pattern by including Samson in the team.

When asked if the net session gave the indications that Samson will play against Zimbabwe, Kotak replied, "Sometimes he wants to do some drills, but I don't think net sessions give any indications. But, definitely, there will be thoughts about playing him."

