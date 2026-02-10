T20 WC: Rajeev Shukla hails ICC for 'amicable solution' to bring cricket back to the forefront

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla lauded the International Cricket Council (ICC) for "finding an amicable solution" that made sure the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match will go ahead as per schedule after the latter decided to reverse its earlier decision to boycott the game.

The Pakistan government made a U-turn on its earlier stance and has now allowed the men's cricket team to play its scheduled match against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo.

"I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representative, supervised by the ICC chairman, and then the representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board. It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to the importance of cricket to the game," Shukla told reporters on Tuesday.

"So all kudos to ICC for taking this initiative, resolving the whole issue and bringing the cricket back to the forefront. So this is a big achievement as far as ICC is concerned. I would like to thank ICC for taking this initiative and bringing Pakistan to the table and then, ultimately, deciding for Pakistan to play in the Colombo match. It's good news for all of us, and the scheduled match for Feb 15 in Colombo will take place, and Pakistan will also play. So now this World Cup will also be a big success story," he said.

Moreover, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and ICC thereafter confirmed that Bangladesh will not face penalties for their absence from the tournament and will have the opportunity to host an ICC event ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to standard ICC hosting processes and requirements.

"Another important aspect is that Bangladesh's feelings have also been assessed as far as these negotiations are concerned, and some relief has been given to their board also, and they are also happy," Shukla said.

"In fact, they have praised ICC for their efforts. So it's a win-win situation for everybody, and I am happy that, you know, the match will take place and the World Cup will be a successful event," he concluded.

