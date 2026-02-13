February 14, 2026 12:08 AM हिंदी

T20 WC: Plan was to bowl hard length, bowl maximum slower balls, says UAE’s Siddique

Plan was to bowl hard length, bowl maximum slower balls, says UAE’s Junaid Siddique after his five-wicket haul helps the team defeat Canada in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Veteran UAE fast bowler Junaid Siddique said his strategy of bowling hard lengths and relying heavily on slower deliveries paid dividends as he claimed a maiden five-wicket haul to help his side defeat Canada by five wickets at the Men’s T20 World Cup on Friday.

Siddique's 5-35 is now the best bowling figures by an associate nations player at the ongoing tournament, as UAE restricted Canada to 150/7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before chasing down the target with two balls to spare.

"My plan was to bowl at hard length and maximum slower ball back-to-back. Initially, I didn't want to bowl slow. When I came to bowl into the wicket, I was getting a good slower ball by bowling into the pitch. So, I worked on that," Siddique said, while replying to a query from IANS in the mixed zone held after the match.

Siddique, 33, struck early to dismiss Dilpreet Bajwa in the second over before removing Yuvraj Samra in his next spell. He then returned late in the innings to claim three more scalps, including half-centurion Harsh Thaker, wicketkeeper Shreyas Movva, and senior all-rounder Saad Bin Zafar.

Siddique knelt in a sajda at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after taking his fifth wicket on the penultimate ball of the innings. It was a moment of personal redemption for Siddique, who became a cult figure at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia for hitting the tournament's biggest six.

His performance proved crucial after the UAE had been hammered by 10 wickets in their tournament opener against New Zealand, where Siddique conceded 47 runs. Despite Siddique's heroics, victory was far from assured. UAE slumped to 68-4 in the 13th over, before Aryansh Sharma’s 74 not out and Sohaib Khan’s 51 took them home with two balls to spare.

"When we got the target of 150, it looked easy. But we got stuck in the middle. After that, Shoaib and Aryansh finished the match very well. When we bowled the first time, we were getting a little help," he said.

Siddique's journey to international cricket exemplifies the unconventional paths many associate with national players navigating. Selected for Pakistan's Under-19 squad against South Africa in 2010 but failing to make the final 15, he struggled to secure opportunities in domestic cricket before relocating to the UAE.

"In 2010, I was selected for the Pakistan U-19 team and was playing against South Africa, but I didn't get in the main squad of 15 (for the World Cup). After that, I was trying to play first-class cricket and do other things, but I didn't get any chance from there," he said.

"So I moved to the UAE in 2014 to get a job and help my family. I just went there and saw that some people were very crazy about cricket. So, I joined the cricketing ecosystem there. I was looking for a job in the UAE, but I found cricket."

The highlight of his five-wicket haul was the dismissal of Thaker, who was deceived by Siddique's slower delivery after appearing set to guide Canada to a competitive total. "When I hold the ball in my hand, I just want to go for wickets, and I enjoy my bowling. Just when you're enjoying your bowling, and you're going to do your best for the team - that's the only thing I want to say," he concluded.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

The intent we showed was excellent, says USA captain Monank Patel after their win over the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Intent we showed was excellent, says USA captain Monank after win over Netherlands

‘Plan was to stay patient and back my strengths,’ says Harmeet Singh on match-winning 4-21 against the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘Plan was to stay patient and back my strengths,’ says Harmeet on match-winning 4-21 against the Netherlands

Canada players rue lack of game time, preparation as UAE pull off heist in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Canada players rue lack of game time, preparation as UAE pull off heist

‘Dreamt of playing in Chennai as a kid,’ says USA’s Saiteja Mukkamalla after his fiery 79 against the Netherlands helped the team win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘Dreamt of playing in Chennai as a kid,’ says USA’s Mukkamalla after fiery 79 against the Netherlands

Gujarat students gain self-reliance through vocational education

Gujarat students gain self-reliance through vocational education

Indian team leaves for Colombo on Friday for Sunday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash with Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Photo credit: IANS file photos

T20 WC: Indian team leaves for Colombo for Pakistan clash

Plan was to bowl hard length, bowl maximum slower balls, says UAE’s Junaid Siddique after his five-wicket haul helps the team defeat Canada in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Plan was to bowl hard length, bowl maximum slower balls, says UAE’s Siddique

Belgium men power past Argentina as Kookaburras remain unbeaten in Hobart in FIH Pro League action on Friday. Photo credit: FIH

FIH Pro League: Belgium men power past Argentina as Kookaburras remain unbeaten in Hobart

Six PLFI operatives get 10 years' RI in terror and arms case

Six PLFI operatives get 10 years' RI in terror and arms case

Hasina decries Bangladesh poll process, seeks resignation of Yunus

Hasina decries Bangladesh poll process, seeks resignation of Yunus