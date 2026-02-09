February 09, 2026 12:17 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Netherlands vs Namibia head-to-head and recent form analysis (Stats)

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Netherlands and Namibia are set to lock horns once again as they face each other on Tuesday at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium in the 10th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The two teams are placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, and the USA and while this will be the Dutch side’s second match of the tournament, it’ll be Namibia’s campaign opener.

Head-to-Head record in T20Is

Matches Played – 5

Netherlands Won – 3

Namibia Won – 1

No Result – 1

The Netherlands and Namibia have met five times in T20 internationals, with the Dutch leading their head-to-head record, having won three games to Namibia’s one. One of their meetings saw no result.

The Netherlands beat Namibia for the first time in October 2019 by 44 runs, before Namibia avenged their loss in October 2021 with a six-wicket victory in Abu Dhabi. The Netherlands won their next two meetings in Geelong and Kirtipur in October 2022 and February 2024.

Recent form guide (Last Five T20Is) –

Netherlands: W, L, L, NR, L

Namibia: W, W, W, L, W

While the Netherlands have won just one of their last five T20I outings, suffering a loss against Pakistan in the curtain-raiser on Saturday, Namibia have momentum on their side, having won four of their last five T20I outings, including a victory in their most recent game.

--IANS

vi/bc

