T20 WC: Miller, Jansen star as South Africa thrash India by 76 runs in Ahmedabad (Ld)

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Janse picked 4-22 as South Africa produced a ruthless bowling display to thrash India by 76 runs in their Super Eights clash of the Men’s T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The defeat coming in front of 90,954 fans in a sea of blue was India’s first loss in an ICC event since the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the same venue.

After being reduced to 20/3 inside four overs on a slow black soil pitch, the Proteas staged a remarkable recovery through David Miller and Dewald Brevis. Miller struck a fluent 63 off 35 balls, while Brevis made 45 - their 97-run partnership steadied the innings.

Miller’s dismissal slowed South Africa’s momentum, as 39 runs came from overs 14-19, until Stubbs cut loose in the final over by smashing Hardik Pandya for a four and two towering sixes to lift South Africa to 187/7 and be unbeaten on 44 off 24 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout for India with 3-15, supported by Arshdeep Singh’s 2-28, but the rest of the attack, including Varun Chakaravarthy, who took 1-47, struggled to contain the Proteas counterattack. India’s chase never gained momentum, as they slumped to 51/5 before reaching the half-way mark.

Shivam Dube offered resistance with 42, but the asking rate spiralled beyond reach as India were bundled out for 111 in 18.5 overs. Apart from Jansen taking 4-22, Keshav Maharaj claimed 3-24, and Corbin Bosch chipped in with two wickets while captain Aiden Markram had one scalp in the opening over.

South Africa’s emphatic victory was built on tactical discipline and impeccable execution - their bowlers, especially Lungi Ngidi, varied pace smartly, exploited dimensions of the ground, and never allowed India’s batters to settle down.

For India, the result was a reality check, as their 12-match winning streak in T20 World Cups came to a screeching halt. The heavy defeat exposed frailties in their batting line-up, with the defending champions now left to win their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies to stay in contention for semi-finals, especially with their net run rate now at -3.8.

South Africa’s decision to bat first didn’t start well as Bumrah removed Quinton de Kock with a nip-backer taking out the leg-side bail. With the ball stopping a bit, Arshdeep had success as Aiden Markram picked out mid-off. Bumrah then returned to fox Ryan Rickelton with a slower ball, and the leading edge on the loft was caught easily by mid-off.

Miller, who has played a lot of IPL cricket here for Gujarat Titans, looked in good touch from the get go. With pristine timing on his shots, Miller was great in taking fours off Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep. From the other end, Brevis began his onslaught as 11 runs came off Washington Sundar’s opening over.

With Chakaravarthy overpitching, Miller and Brevis hit him for sixes easily, with the latter also taking two sixes and a four off Shivam Dube. But Dube had the last laugh as Brevis mistimed a pull to deep mid-wicket. Miller capitalised on his second free hit with a lofted drive over extra cover off Dube to get his fifty in 26 balls.

But after Miller holed out to long-off against Chakaravarthy, Bumrah and Arshdeep bowled tight overs to keep South Africa in check. While Arshdeep had Marco Jansen holing out to deep mid-wicket, Bumrah held on to a return chance given to him by Corbin Bosch. With an over-rate penalty in place, Stubbs managed to get 20 runs off the final over from Hardik to give South Africa a competitive total.

India were on the backfoot from the word go when Ishan Kishan attempted a wild slog against Aiden Markram, and top-edge was caught by cover, as South Africa’s match-up plan worked well. Marco Jansen then accounted for a waltzing Tilak Varma with extra bounce, as the left-handed batter also burnt a review.

Abhishek Sharma briefly counter-attacked with a ramp shot for six and a drive for four off Kagiso Rabada to get off the mark after bagging three ducks. But his innings ended at 15 when Jansen’s knuckle ball deceived him and top-edge was caught by mid-wicket running to his right and avoided a collision with mid-on.

Despite dew being around, Markram rotated his bowlers smartly, ensuring India’s batters never settled into rhythm. India promoted Washington Sundar to stabilise the innings, but the move backfired as all he could do was to give an outside edge behind off Corbin Bosch.

In his next over, Bosch struck again when Suryakumar Yadav miscued a whip to short mid-wicket, leaving India in tatters at 51/5 in 9.1 overs. The asking rate climbed steadily, as Ngidi’s variations further tightened the screws, leaving Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya struggling for momentum.

That pressure got to Pandya, when he aimed to break free off Maharaj, but was caught by long-off. India continued to slide quickly when Maharaj had Rinku Singh holing out to long-on for a two-ball duck, while Arshdeep Singh was dismissed via a hop and grab catch by long-on. Dube’s late flourish with a few towering hits proved to be inconsequential, as South Africa had already sealed the contest in their favour.

Brief Scores: South Africa 187/7 in 20 overs (David Miller 63, Dewald Brevis 45; Jasprit Bumrah 3-15, Arshdeep Singh 2-28) beat India 111 all out in 18.5 overs (Shivam Dube 42, Hardik Pandya 18; Marco Jansen 4-22, Keshav Maharaj 3-24) by 76 runs

