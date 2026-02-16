February 16, 2026 7:22 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Marsh returns for Australia as Sri Lanka opt to bowl first

Kandy, Feb 16 (IANS) Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first against Australia in the 30th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Monday.

After missing the first two matches, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh returned to the squad as they made three changes to the playing XI, including him. Xavier Barlett and Cooper Conolly replace Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann and Ben Dwarshuis.

Meanwhile, co-hosts Sri Lanka made only one change as Kusal Janith Perera replaced Kamil Mishara.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said, "We are going to bowl first. Yes, it's one of the most important games for us in the tournament. So, we are looking forward to that. We have made 1 change. Kusal Perera comes in for Kamil Mishara. Yes, a change at the top of the order."

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said, “Yeah, it is a big game. Every game in the World Cup comes with great responsibility. We weren't at our best in the last game. We are looking forward to tonight. It is going to be a great challenge. Myself, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett come in."

Australia need to win this match as they suffered a defeat to minnows Zimbabwe in their previous match, while Sri Lanka have won both their matches so far. They are tied for the top spot with Zimbabwe with four points from two games, the same as Sri Lanka, who have one game in hand.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

--IANS

hs/bsk/

