February 09, 2026 2:19 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Italy captain Wayne Madsen out of remainder of Scotland clash after shoulder dislocation

T20 WC: Italy captain Wayne Madsen out of remainder of Scotland clash after shoulder dislocation

Kolkata, Feb 9 (IANS) Italy faced a major blow in their opening ICC Men’s T20 World Cup game against Scotland when captain Wayne Madsen dislocated his left shoulder while trying to field in the seventh game of the tournament here at Eden Gardens.

With Madsen forced off the field, Harry Manenti took over the captaincy duties for the remainder of Scotland’s innings. The Richie Berrington-led side became the first associate nation to post a 200+ total in the T20 World Cup, finishing at 207/4 in 20 overs.

Fielding at midwicket, Madsen injured himself while attempting to intercept a fierce pull shot from George Munsey. He launched into a dive to his left but landed awkwardly, immediately signalling for medical assistance. The veteran was soon escorted off the field, his left arm supported in a makeshift sling fashioned from a towel.

The commentators confirmed on air that Madsen will not continue in the match and will undergo assessments for concussion and a possible neck injury, raising concerns beyond just the shoulder issue.

Italy Cricket later confirmed it on X, writing, “Skipper Wayne Madsen suffered a dislocation of his left shoulder and hence will take no further part in today's match. Very very disheartening start to Italy's campaign. Hope our boys do well.”

Madsen, Italy’s most experienced player, was making his T20 World Cup debut, which makes the setback particularly worrying for the team. He was promptly sent for X-rays at the venue. A standard shoulder dislocation generally rules a player out for one to three weeks, though more severe damage can lead to an absence of three to four months.

The 42-year-old batter had been named Italy’s captain for the 2026 T20 World Cup after Joe Burns was left out of the squad. This tournament marks his second World Cup appearance across different sports, having previously represented South Africa in the 2006 men’s hockey World Cup.

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

Anshula shares a glimpse of sister Sonam Kapoor performing baby shower 'pooja' with husband

Anshula shares a glimpse of sister Sonam Kapoor performing baby shower 'pooja' with husband

After allegations of illegally entering WB college, Aamir Khan shares heartwarming note for Arijit Singh

After allegations of illegally entering WB college, Aamir Khan shares heartwarming note for Arijit Singh

PM Modi announces special economic package of $175 million for Seychelles

PM Modi announces special economic package of $175 million for Seychelles

Trade deal unlocks $30 trillion U.S. market for India’s exports

Trade deal unlocks $30 trillion US market for India’s exports

Pakistan stuck with low economic growth, rising unemployment: Report

Pakistan stuck with low economic growth, rising unemployment: Report

Uproar in Rajya Sabha as Oppn MPs raise slogans, seeking to mention LS issues

Uproar in Rajya Sabha as Oppn MPs raise slogans, seeking to mention LS issues

Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita Singh her 'biggest blessing' in a sweet birthday note

Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita Singh her 'biggest blessing' in a sweet birthday note

Adani International School hosts ‘IRIS National Fair’ to boost India’s emerging STEM talent

Adani International School hosts ‘IRIS National Fair’ to boost India’s emerging STEM talent

High-speed Lamborghini crash in Kanpur’s Gwaltoli injures several, police probe underway

Tobacco baron's son involved in high-speed Lamborghini crash in Kanpur; police probe on as several injured in accident

T20 WC: Italy captain Wayne Madsen out of remainder of Scotland clash after shoulder dislocation

T20 WC: Italy captain Wayne Madsen out of remainder of Scotland clash after shoulder dislocation