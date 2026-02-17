T20 WC: ‘India moving in right path, wishing momentum continues till end,’ says BCCI secy Devajit Saikia

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Team India have made a powerful statement in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, maintaining an unbeaten run in the group stage and booking their place in the Super 8 stage with one Group A game to spare, and the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia believes that the Men in Blue are heading "in the right path".

Unbeaten so far, India will play the Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and will hope to make it four wins in four games to head into the Super 8s with momentum on their side.

“Team India is moving in the right path till now in the tournament...wishing the momentum continues till the end,” Saikia told IANS.

The defending champions began their campaign with a close victory over the United States of America at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Reduced to 77/6 early on, India leaned on skipper Suryakumar Yadav for inspiration. His gritty 84 not out under pressure guided India to a competitive total, and the bowlers backed it up by effectively containing the USA to secure a 29-run victory.

In their second outing against Namibia, India produced one of their most comprehensive performances of the tournament. A big total of 209/9 was built on dynamic contributions from the top and middle order, including a rapid 61 by Ishan Kishan and a quickfire 52 by Hardik Pandya. The bowlers then ran through Namibia’s batting lineup with controlled aggression to secure a 93-run triumph.

India’s most eye-catching performance came in their headline clash against long-time rivals Pakistan in Colombo. After being put in to bat, India posted a strong 175/7, powered by a blistering 77 off 40 balls from Kishan, whose explosive innings set the tone.

A disciplined bowling effort then saw Pakistan bowled out for 114, handing India a commanding 61-run victory, their largest winning margin by runs over Pakistan in T20 World Cup history and a result that effectively sealed their Super 8 qualification.

With three wins from three matches and a healthy net run rate, India have not only advanced to the next round but have done so with authority.

--IANS

vi/bc