T20 WC: Hopefully UAE tweaks a few things with ball to get a better result, says Sharafu

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) UAE batter Alishan Sharafu said his side’s batting unit took confidence from their opening performance at the World Cup, even though they fell to a ten-wicket defeat to New Zealand and hoped for a few tweaks with the ball to come good to get a better result against Canada at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem hit fifties to power UAE to 173 against New Zealand, but the Blackcaps chased down the total with ten wickets in hand in a stunning chase in Chennai. UAE now need a win over Canada to open their account in the Group D points table.

"Personally, it was an ideal start for us as a batting unit, and we were quite happy with our first-innings total. However, they came out swinging, and it was unfortunate to end up on the losing side. It was a decent start with the bat, and hopefully, we can tweak a few things with the ball to get a better result today," Sharafu said to broadcasters ahead of the match.

He also highlighted his partnership with skipper Muhammad Waseem as a key factor in UAE’s batting plans. "We've batted together quite a lot, so we complement each other well and I really enjoy my time out there with him.

“The plan was simple: maintain positive intent during the powerplay, then try to bat as deep as possible to cash in at the end. I got out in the 15th over, but he stayed out there throughout the innings, which was key for us."

Sharafu said his stint in the International League T20 (ILT20) gave him valuable exposure against top bowlers. "Playing in the ILT20 a couple of months ago helped a lot because we've faced most of these bowlers before.

“Since it's not the first time seeing them, the nerves aren't as bad. It's a great confidence booster to carry into a tournament like this, allowing us to pick up small details and replicate them here," he said.

Looking ahead, Sharafu stressed the importance of keeping his approach simple. "I just try to enjoy my batting. I fancy taking my chances early in the powerplay, and once that's over, I wait for the balls that are there to be put away. I keep it as simple as possible - go out there and have some fun," he concluded.

--IANS

nr/