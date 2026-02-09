T20 WC: ‘Getting 3 of their right-handers out was most important,’ says Scotland’s Michael Leask after 4-17 against Italy

Kolkata, Feb 9 (IANS) Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask concluded a memorable day at Eden Gardens by being named Player of the Match in his team's 73-run victory over debutants Italy during Monday’s Group C match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. After the game, he acknowledged that he expects some teasing from his teammates for bowling to right-handed batters, but taking out three of their right-handers was likely the most crucial achievement.

Leask delivered a standout all-round performance, ripping through Italy’s middle order with figures of 4-17, the third-best bowling figures by an associate nation bowler in Men’s T20 World Cup history, and later smashed an unbeaten 22 off just five balls in the final over of Scotland’s innings to propel them past the 200-run mark.

Reflecting on the win, Leask was quick to credit the collective effort behind Scotland’s first victory of the tournament.

“For me, it was just the full team performance today. Look, it's been a lot of hard work coming into this tour. We obviously hadn't had the prep time, but it just shows how much dedication we've got to what we've done. Look, we trained hard and obviously I know the guys are going to give me stick by bowling at right-handers, but getting three of their right-handers out probably was the most important,” Leask said in the post-match presentation.

Scotland posted a commanding 207/4 after being sent in to bat, with George Munsey’s 84 laying the platform before Leask provided the late fireworks, taking 22 runs from the final over to deliver the tournament’s first 200-plus total and a historic landmark for associate nations.

Discussing his late cameo with the bat, Leask explained that his approach has remained unchanged regardless of the stage or situation. Speaking of his knock, he said, “Similar to the day I played against West Indies. Look if it's in my arc, it's got to go. It's my job. It's what I've always done for this team. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I play that same way on the field. If the first ball's there, I'll try and hit it for six and today was no different.”

Italy’s chase never fully recovered from early wickets, and Leask ensured there was no late resistance by exploiting the conditions and sticking to plans refined after Scotland’s opening match.

“We learned a lot from game one. It was just a little bit more back of a length, a little bit more into the surface. Today, obviously, being the day match, it gave me a little bit more assistance, a little bit more spin and stop. So, just driving it into that surface and trying to shut off one side of the field was really important. And then, obviously, it got a little bit lucky at times, but yeah, it's nice when days go like that,” he said of his bowling.

Italy were bowled out for 134 in 16.4 overs, with Leask’s spell breaking the backbone of their chase, while Mark Watt and the seamers maintained pressure from the other end.

With Scotland now up and running in Group C, Leask stressed that the focus quickly shifts to what lies ahead, with qualification for the Super 8s firmly in sight.

“You're always just proud to represent Scotland at any chance we get. And this is no different. We've still got two more matches to go and get ourselves through to that Super 8s. And we've given ourselves a wonderful chance by doing that today,” Leask stated.

Scotland will next face England on February 14 at the same venue, Eden Gardens.

--IANS

vi/