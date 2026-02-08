T20 WC: Full credit to Nepal, they pushed us right to the edge, says Will Jacks after England's four-run win

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) England all-rounder Will Jacks heaped praise on Nepal’s fighting performance after being named Player of the Match in England’s narrow four-run win in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Jacks played a crucial role in England’s victory, providing the late push with the bat as England posted 184/7 before surviving a tense chase from Nepal, who finished just short on 180/6.

Jacks scored 39 runs in just 18 balls and also hammered four sixes and one four. He was also clinical with the ball, as he gave away just 17 runs in two overs and picked up the crucial wicket of Kushal Bhurtal, who was looking in great touch.

“I think full credit to Nepal. They were absolutely brilliant. We saw that this was tricky when we batted, but they played against us really very well, and they really took us close there. They played brilliantly,” Jacks said after the match.

Reflecting on his own batting performance, Jacks admitted that keeping things simple helped him spend valuable time in the middle.

“It's nice to spend some time in the middle. I've been a bit short over the last month or so, and by keeping it simple, the guys in the middle have described to me what it's like out there, so just let the ball come; it's nice and easy to do it,” he said.

Asked about Nepal’s tactics in the final over, particularly the decision to bowl pace, Jacks acknowledged the fine margins involved in high-pressure moments.

“I think you don't get the answer to that one. It was very tough as hell. I saw they were debating. I think the helmet ran out and then ran off, so obviously, in hindsight, they might have done that, but all in all, they were tactically very good. They've obviously pushed us right to the edge there,” he explained.

England will next take on the West Indies at the same ground in their next World Cup encounter on February 11.

