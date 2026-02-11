T20 WC: England elect to field in crucial clash against West Indies

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bowl first against the West Indies in a clash of two-time champions in Match 15 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Both teams made one change in the playing XIs that took the field in their previous matches. England brought in Jamie Overton in for Luke Wood, while the West Indies brought in Roston Chase for Matthew Forde.

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their opening fixture in the 2026 T20 World Cup in contrasting style -- West Indies defeating Scotland while England struggling to overcome Nepal at the Wankhede.

Brook said they feel the stats favour the team batting second, and that was the reason behind his decision to bowl first. "We've seen the stats, we'd like to have a bowl. It's about sticking to our processes." Overton is in for the extra batting," said Brook.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope said he would have bowled first as well, but now they have to set the tone with the bat.

"We would have bowled first, but have to set the tone with the bat. Blessing and curse to play against England so many times. Got to bring our A game". Forde out, Chase in: "Tactical, counteract their left-handers," said Hope.

The two teams have figured in the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup that the West Indies won by four wickets.

The pitch for Wednesday's clash has a slight tinge of grass and is expected to help the seamers and grip when the spinners come into play. The dew could also be a factor in the second innings.

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Shai Hope (C/WK), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (C), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

--IANS

bsk/