T20 WC: Brian Bennett's fifty guides Zimbabwe to 169/2 against Australia

Colombo, Feb 13 (IANS) Riding on Brian Bennett's unbeaten 64-run knock, Zimbabwe posted 169/2 in 20 overs against Australia in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 played at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

Coming to bat after losing the toss, Zimbabwe were off to a good start as both the openers, Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani, dominated the Australian bowlers. The duo tackled the seam at the start of the innings with clean striking and forged a 61-run opening partnership. Zimbabwe were at 47 for no loss in the powerplay against the 2021 champions.

Australia finally got the breakthrough in the 8th over when Marumani was sent to the pavilion by Marcus Stoinis. He scored 35 runs off just 21 balls and hammered seven fours during his stay at the crease.

Australia were not able to capitalise on the breakthrough as Brian Bennett continued to steer the innings with the help of Ryan Burl, who got out on the last ball of the 16th over after scoring 35 runs off 30 balls. Burl and Bennett scored 70 runs together as they put pressure on the opposition during the middle overs.

Bennett continued his attack and completed his fifty off 43 balls. He remained unbeaten on 64 off 56 balls. Bennett hit seven fours during his innings.

Australia's injury woes increased during the match as their all-rounder, Stoinis, was hit badly on the fingers while attempting to take a sharp catch off his own bowling during the 16th over. He was looking in pain and was taken off the field after the injury.

Zimbabwe's skipper Sikandar Raza provided a late push as he scored 25 runs off just 13 balls, which included two fours and a six, to help the team post a competitive total against Australia.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 169/2 in 20 overs (Brian Bennett 64 not out, Ryan Burl 35, Tadiwanashe Marumani 35; Cameron Green 1-6, Marcus Stoinis 1- 17) against Australia

--IANS

sds/