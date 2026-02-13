T20 WC: Batting Powerplay could be crucial in deciding winner of India-Pakistan clash, says Finch

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Maximising the batting Powerplay will be crucial to determining the winner of the high-stakes India-Pakistan clash in the Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo, said former Australia captain Aaron Finch. The last time these two teams met, India beat Pakistan thrice, including in the final, to win the Asia Cup in the UAE.

Defending champions India are currently Group A toppers and ahead of Pakistan on Net Run Rate. They arrive in Colombo after beating Namibia by 93 runs, where Ishan Kishan’s 61 helped them collect 86 runs in Power-play -- the highest total in the six-over phase of this competition.

"Yes, particularly in Sri Lanka, where the wickets are a bit slower, they're turning more. You have to maximise those first six overs. So, we saw Ishan and Sanju get off to a flyer the other night. Australia tried it today, and they were on the back foot early because they lost wickets. So, it's a real risk-reward.

“You understand the importance of getting off to a flyer because it can be harder to score through the middle overs and then towards the backend. So, wickets in hand are absolutely crucial, and a batter set in there is absolutely crucial as well. Guys who walk to the crease will find it hard to hit boundaries early on in their innings.

“It's just the way that the game is played. It's slightly different in these conditions compared to, say, Arun Jaitley Stadium, for example, which is small and batters can just stand there and clear the ropes with ease. This will take some tactical thinking, and the teams that adapt quickest generally have success in those conditions.

“So, India have got plenty of experience. They've got left and right-hand combinations. They've got guys that can play slightly different tempos and different roles, as do Pakistan. So, I can't wait for this game," Finch told IANS ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash at a JioStar Media Day.

Finch, who captained Australia to the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup win, predicted Pakistan's spinners would pose a significant challenge to India's batters, requiring a shift in approach from batting-friendly conditions back home.

"When you come to Colombo, you have to change your thought process a little bit compared to what you might (have) in India, where the grounds are smaller. The wickets are generally marginally flatter for batting, particularly through the middle overs. So, we saw in Australia's win over Ireland that was 22 twos that they ran. They put pressure on in a different way."

"So, you just have to change your mindset slightly. You probably have to target your specific match-up as opposed to just trying to target every bowler because any mishits, you're caught, you're out because there's so much space, there's so big a boundary," he added.

However, Finch expressed confidence in India's ability to handle the challenge, citing their balance and experience. "They'll be fine, as they've got a lot of experience in that team - a nice mix of left and right-handers, which is important as well. You don't want to get too locked down with either two right-handers or two left-handers at the crease, where teams can exploit that with the ball spinning away. So, India have got all the bases covered."

He also hailed India's left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma as a "superstar" and hoped for him to be fit in time for the clash on Sunday. "I think any team that has Abhishek Sharma in it is going to be better in T20 cricket. He's a superstar, and his ability to destroy an attack from ball one and continue to keep going in a way that not many other players in the world, if any, can match it with him.

“He's a super player. So, as soon as he's well enough, and I really hope that he is, because I love watching him play, and it was unfortunate to see that he spent some time in hospital unwell. So, I wish him a speedy recovery."

Citing Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus' impressive four-wicket haul against India, Finch felt someone like Pakistan’s Usman Tariq could cause similar problems to the Suryakumar Yadav-led side.

"In terms of the spin threat of Pakistan and Erasmus -- almost the sidearm type of spin bowlers, there's plenty of upside. The way that they've been able to defend themselves, for one, has been really impressive. Erasmus, four wickets against India -- that was really a special performance when the ball was flying around the park.

“So, there's certainly a place for spinners like that. The game keeps evolving. People and players have to keep finding ways to be successful. From that point of view, I'm all for it. I think, guys, as long as it's within the laws of the game, don't feel off," he added.

Reflecting on Australia's shock 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe earlier on Friday, Finch credited the latter for putting in a clinical performance in all departments. "Zimbabwe played too beautifully. They deserve to win today. Australia winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, particularly in a day game - I could sort of understand it to a point because the wicked did feel a little bit tacky in the lead up.

“But that moisture was out as soon as the sun came out, and it was always going to get harder and harder for batting. So, Zimbabwe were clinical. The way that they structured their total, just to be two down, was brilliant. Brian Bennett played a brilliant innings.

“On paper, you look at it and think, well, he's only striking at 115, but that allowed the other guys to do some damage around him, and then with the ball to rip the heart out of Australia in that powerplay to be four down was an extraordinary performance."

Finch signed off by saying Zimbabwe's victory should no longer come as a surprise, pointing to the competitiveness of other nations in the shortest format. "They well and truly deserve that. They fielded brilliantly as well.

“So, overall, that was a magnificent performance and one that shouldn't shock us anymore. They're a good side. A lot of the associate nations, we've seen how tight this World Cup is. In T20 cricket, you can't be a couple of percent off and expect to win."

Watch India's bid to repeat history at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026, as they take on Pakistan on Feb 15 at 7:00 PM, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

--IANS

nr/bsk/