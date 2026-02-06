T20 WC: Batting firepower, all-round resources, spinners hold the key in India’s title defence (SWOT Analysis)

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) India begin their Men’s T20 World Cup title defence on Saturday through a Group A clash against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With unmatched batting depth, enviable all-round resources and spinners in their prime, India has everything in their arsenal to become the first nation to win consecutive T20 World Cups and claim the trophy on home soil.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav's side are coming on the back of a commanding 4-1 series victory over New Zealand, boasting of the best win percentage among the top ten teams since the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados. IANS takes a closer look into India’s title defence chances through an in-depth SWOT analysis.

Strengths: Ahead of the World Cup, India are dominating all the rankings – they are the top-ranked T20I team, as well as possess the number one batter and bowler in Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy. Their ultra-aggressive batting approach has resulted in them having a great run rate and posting tall scores with immaculate ease.

As per Cricket-21, in the post-World Cup 2024 phase, India has the highest run rate of 9.9. In terms of balls per boundary (BPB), India are again leading the charts with an impressive 4.4. India’s dominance is further highlighted in the tally of 200-plus totals - they have amassed 13-plus such scores since 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup – 12 of which have come batting first.

Apart from Abhishek, India also have destructive batters in Ishan Kishan, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, as well as all-round trio of Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube lending great balance. Apart from Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are making for a great fast bowling combination.

Weaknesses: Despite many brilliant performances, India's top-order remains fragile, more so due to the side yet to figure out the opening partner for Abhishek. Ishan Kishan's recent good form is in contrast with Sanju Samson's struggles. With the side still mum on their opening combination, it can be a pocket of weakness for opposition to exploit.

In terms of power-play bowling, India have been expensive at times while struggling to pick wickets in that phase, as well as in death overs and that could bring about their downfall in high-pressure games. Who occupies the number eight spot is also a dicey one, as it depends on the team management wanting either batting or bowling depth.

Opportunities: After winning the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, India broke the long drought by winning it in 2024 and are the defending champions now. With everyone calling them as overwhelming favourites, India have the chance to get three historic feats: defend the title, win it for the third time and break the jinx of a team never winning a final at home.

Threats: Washington Sundar remains doubtful for the T20 World Cup participation after missing the entire New Zealand series due to side strain. If Washington is not available for the tournament in time, it means they will have one less all-round player and that can affect their flexibility, especially if someone from the first-choice eleven picks up an injury.

A fully fit Hardik Pandya is arguably a very precious asset for India going into the tournament, and many will be hoping that he’s fit and firing on all cylinders in the tournament, considering how his absence in the second half of the 2023 ODI World Cup affected the team balance.

