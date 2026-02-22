T20 WC: All stats from England’s 51-run win over Sri Lanka in Super 8s

Colombo, Feb 22 (IANS) England delivered a dominant all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their Super Eights clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo, successfully defending 146/9 by bowling out the hosts for just 95 in 16.4 overs.

England’s victory was built on a clinical spin display after their batters were restricted earlier. Phil Salt anchored the innings with a composed 62 off 40 balls, but regular wickets prevented England from fully capitalising. Sri Lanka’s spinners, led by Dunith Wellalage (3-26) and Maheesh Theekshana (2-21), ensured England finished with a below-par total on a bowler-friendly surface.

However, England’s bowlers turned the match decisively in their favour during Sri Lanka’s chase. Jofra Archer struck early, while Will Jacks delivered a game-changing spell, claiming 3-22 and becoming the first England spinner to take three wickets in the powerplay of a T20I. His dismissals, including key batter Kusal Mendis, left Sri Lanka reeling at 34/5.

Despite a brief resistance from captain Dasun Shanaka, who scored 30 off 24 balls, England’s spin attack maintained relentless pressure. Adil Rashid cleaned up the lower order with his variations, sealing Sri Lanka’s collapse.

Sri Lanka’s total of 95 marked their lowest against England in the T20 World Cups, as England registered their 12th consecutive T20I win over the hosts to strengthen their position in the Super Eights stage.

Here are the key stats from the England vs Sri Lanka match:

8 – Phil Salt, who scored 62 in the game, scored his eighth half-century in 57 T20Is. It was his second fifty-plus score in 13 innings of the T20WC.

12 – England recorded their 12th successive victory against Sri Lanka in T20Is.

6 – Dasun Hemantha was out hit wicket off the bowling of all-rounder Jamie Overton. In T20WCs, it was the sixth time a batter was out hit wicket and the third time in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

3/22 – These are Will Jacks' bowling figures from Sunday’s game, his second-best in T20Is. His previous best was 3/14, also against Sri Lanka at the same venue (Pallekele), which he registered on Feb 3, 2026.

3 – Sri Lanka (95) recorded their 3rd lowest total in the T20WC. Before this, they scored 77 v SA at New York in 2024 and 87 v Australia at Bridgetown in 2010.

7 – In this match, English spinners took seven wickets - the most by them in a single T20WC match.

146/9 – This was the second-lowest total successfully defended against Sri Lanka in T20WCs after West Indies’ 137/6 at Colombo in 2012. The Caribbean side won that match by 36 runs.

3 – Will Jacks won his third Player of the Match award, the most by any player in the current World Cup.

