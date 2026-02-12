T20 WC: Afghanistan all-rounder Nabi fined for Code of Conduct breach

Dubai, Feb 12 (IANS) Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

Nabi was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'Disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an International Match'," ICC said in a statement.

Additionally, one demerit point has been added to Nabi’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires over bowler Lungi Ngidi’s wrist band.

Nabi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Afghanistan's hopes of a back-to-back Super 8 appearance at the T20 World Cup were dented as they suffered their second straight defeat. But it wasn't for the lack of effort as the match ended in thrilling circumstances as South Africa registered a narrow victory over Nabi's side following two dramatic Super Overs on Wednesday.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's multiple explosive stints with the bat in the middle went in vain as South Africa clinched one of the most thrilling contests in the history of T20 World Cups, securing a win in the second Super Over at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

--IANS

bc/