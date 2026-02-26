T20 WC: Abhishek, Hardik fifties power India to their highest tournament score against Zimbabwe

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya struck blazing half-centuries as India posted a massive 256/4 against Zimbabwe in their crucial Super Eight clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. It is also India’s highest total in this tournament and the second-highest score in Men’s T20 World Cup history.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl due to sensing moisture in the pitch that might assist his seamers. But his gamble backfired spectacularly as India's batters attacked from the word go, sent Zimbabwe's bowlers for the better part of 20 overs chasing leather, as the defending champions hit an astonishing 17 sixes, also a new record in the T20 World Cup.

Sanju Samson began the fireworks with a 15-ball 24, before Abhishek Sharma showed signs of coming back to his best self by hitting a 30-ball 55. Pandya applied great finishing touches by smashing an unbeaten 23-ball 50, while Tilak Varma also played his part fantastically by hitting an unbeaten 44 off 16 balls.

Onus is now on India’s bowlers to bowl out Zimbabwe quickly and get a big net run rate boost after it was left in tatters post a 76-run loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad. From the very first over, Samson, brought in place of Rinku Singh to break the left-handed monotony at the top, signalled intent - flat-batting a hard length ball from Richard Ngarava to six, before thwacking Blessing Muzarabani for another maximum.

Abhishek began more cautiously before a no-ball boundary off Tinotenda Maposa woke him up. A driven four through the line was followed by a pulled six off a slower ball that signalled that Abhishek was ready to get going. But Muzarabani struck back in the fourth over when Samson miscued an offcutter to deep midwicket. But Abhishek was unfazed - he launched Brad Evans over cow corner and got a thick edge for four.

Ishan Kishan joined in by lapping Ngarava over fine leg and pulling with authority, before being given a reprieve by Musekiwa. The middle overs saw Abhishek continue his assault. He danced down to Bennett for a six over long-on and brought up his fifty off just 26 balls with a pull off Raza. Kishan too found rhythm, striking Raza for four and six in consecutive balls. But Raza had the last laugh as Kishan slashed and was caught by the short third man.

Suryakumar Yadav walked in and immediately unfurled his trademark stroke – sweeping Raza for four, carving Evans over short third, and then hitting Maposa for a six and four. Abhishek, meanwhile, continued to pepper boundaries until he fell for a sparkling 55, toe-ending a slower ball to long-on.

Pandya entered to rapturous applause and wasted no time in hitting the ground running by smashing Ryan Burl for a massive 89m six over long-on. Suryakumar kept the tempo going before slicing to deep cover off Ngarava. After that, Pandya and Varma hit 11 breathtaking boundaries between themselves, including the former reaching his fifty on the final ball, to ensure India have the record for the highest score in this competition so far.

Brief scores:

India 256/4 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 55, Hardik Pandya 50 not out; Sikandar Raza 1-29, Tinotenda Maposa 1-40) against Zimbabwe

