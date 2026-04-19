April 19, 2026 8:52 PM हिंदी

T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar's brother, Darshan Kumar passes away

T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar's brother, Darshan Kumar passes away

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Darshan Kumar, the younger brother of the T-series founder Gulshan Kumar, passed away on April 18 in Delhi. He was 70 years old.

Several members from the music industry, along with other well-wishers, offered their tributes to the deceased on social media.

Singer Mika Singh was one of the first to share the unfortunate news through a post on his official Instagram handle.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. (sic)"

"May Mata Rani bless his soul and give him eternal peace. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," Mika went on to add.

As the netizens learned about the demise, they flooded the comment section with condolences.

Darshan Kumar has played a significant role in helping T-Series, the music label established by his brother Gulshan Kumar back in 1983, reach new heights.

While T-Series is now led by chairman Bhushan Kumar along with Krishan Kumar, Darshan Kumar held a senior position in the company in the earlier years. However, he preferred to keep a low profile and stayed away from the limelight.

In a rare occurrence, Darshan Kumar was last seen in 2025, when devotional singer Mani Ladla published a picture with him, recalling a personal meeting.

Looking back at the glorious legacy of T-series, Gulshan Kumar founded Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited, later known as T-Series, single-handedly revolutionising the Indian music industry.

The company played a huge role in making music more accessible to the common man, bringing devotional songs and film soundtracks into every household.

However, Gulshan Kumar was fatally shot outside the Jeeteshwar Mahadev Temple in Andheri West, Mumbai, on 12 August 1997. leaving the entire country shocked.

--IANS

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