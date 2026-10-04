Sylvester Stallone on ‘Rocky’: Everyone has a story but not many get the chance to tell

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (IANS) Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone has shared why he wanted to tell his story through his film franchise ‘Rocky’.

The actor recently appeared on the chat show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. The show host shared a recent incident when he watched ‘Rocky’ with his daughter.

He said, “2 months ago, before we even knew that you were booked on the show, I said, told my daughter, ‘You got to watch this movie. Rocky is one of my favorite movies, one of my favorite actors’. I recently watched the film with my 13-year-old. She loved it. And as you're working out and you're running and you go up the steps and you're out of breath the first time, she goes, ‘Look. He's got nothing going on. She goes, look, he's out of breath. He can't even make the steps’. And I'm like, ‘You're falling right into the trap. I can't wait till it pays off in the end’. He's got to work hard. I love it. I thought it was such a great movie. And obviously it changed everything. But there's so many stories about the film”.

The actor responded, “Jimmy, everyone has a story. And unfortunately, a lot of people aren't able to tell their story. And the opportunity presented itself”.

The actor shared that life has its share of good and bad days, but one has to keep moving forward, as he said, “I've been around a long time, a lot of ups and downs. And I thought I got to pass on some of these adventures and maybe you'll get some sort of instruction out of it. Like you're not alone. Life is tough and you got to keep punching”.

The 'Rocky' franchise is considered one of the greatest franchises. The actor's story is documented in the upcoming film ‘I Play Rocky’. The film is a biopic on Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, and traces his journey from being a nobody to becoming one of the greatest action stars of Hollywood owing to his work in the franchise. Long before his character of Rocky Balboa became a global cultural icon, Sylvester Stallone was a struggling actor with little money, few opportunities and one unwavering belief, that he could write and star in a story that would change his life. ‘I Play Rocky’ takes audiences behind the scenes of that extraordinary chapter.

--IANS

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