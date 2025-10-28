October 28, 2025 1:40 PM हिंदी

Sydney Sweeney: I had someone tell me to fix my face

Sydney Sweeney: I had someone tell me to fix my face

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Sydney Sweeney has recalled how she had someone tell her to “fix” her face and get botox.

"I have very strong eyebrow muscles. And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16! Or I’m in a casting and I’m reading my scene and the casting director is eating a bag of chips, and I’m like, ‘You’re not paying attention at all'," Sweeney told Variety.

She went on to explain that she enjoys playing complicated characters, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Sweeney said: "I tend to gravitate towards characters that are stereotypically unlikable, and I like to challenge an audience to have empathy for that person."

She starred in season one of The White Lotus, and Mike White, the show's writer and creator, has confessed to being wowed by the actress during her first audition.

He shared: "There was just something very unaffected by her. She was very likeable. And I thought that that would be helpful because the part is so unlikable on the page. Then in editing, you realise she just pops on-screen. She’s obviously lovely in person and photogenic. But my eyes kept going to her, no matter who’s in the scene with her. That’s natural screen magnetism that is hard to quantify. She just has that.

"I don’t know what makes somebody a star, but there is something about her that just is."

Filmmaker Paul Feig is also full of praise for the actress, observing that she is "very savvy".

He shared: "She’s probably one of the most confident people I’ve ever met in my life — in a good way. She’s very savvy. ‘Savvy’ sounds calculated. With her, she’s just very smart about publicity, about social media, about what people are looking for on social media.”

“As we’re getting ready to promote, we’re always like, ‘Oh, let’s do this. This is the hot trend on TikTok right now.’ And she’s like, ‘No, that was last month. Here’s the hot trend.’"

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Chennai's preparations as Cyclone Montha nears Andhra Pradesh coast

Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Chennai's preparations as Cyclone Montha nears Andhra Pradesh coast

Happened quite organically: Mitch Marsh on Australia adopting aggressive approach in T20Is

Happened quite organically: Marsh on Australia adopting aggressive approach in T20Is

Toll revenues in India up 16 pc in Jan-Sep due to higher vehicle movement

Toll revenues in India up 16 pc in Jan-Sep due to higher vehicle movement

Surging elderly population to boost silver economy in India: Govt

Surging elderly population to boost silver economy in India: Govt

Aastha Gill talks about changing her thought-process as musician: ‘Learnt it the hard way’

Aastha Gill talks about changing her thought-process as musician: ‘Learnt it the hard way’

Hemant Khandelwal takes the helm: BJP installs new MP chief in unanimous transition

Rupali Ganguly keeps Satish Shah’s legacy alive with heartwarming “Sarabhai” posts

Could have won if we had batted better, says Tanzim Hasan

Could have won if we had batted better, says Tanzim Hasan

HAL signs MoU with Russia’s UAC to manufacture SJ-100 passenger aircraft in India

HAL signs MoU with Russia’s UAC to manufacture SJ-100 passenger aircraft in India

Nikita Dutta expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him her ‘dream co-star’

Nikita Dutta expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him her ‘dream co-star’

We'll wait and see: Carey hits back at Broad’s ‘worst Australian team’ remark ahead of Ashes

We'll wait and see: Carey hits back at Broad’s ‘worst Australian team’ remark ahead of Ashes