September 07, 2025 5:16 AM हिंदी

Sydney Sweeney gorged on milkshakes to prepare for her part in boxer biopic

Sydney Sweeney gorged on milkshakes to prepare for her part in boxer biopic

Los Angeles, Sep 7 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney went extra miles to do justice to her character of female boxer Christy Martin in the new biopic ‘Christy’.

A part of her preparations for the part involved eating a lot of Chick-fil-A. Following the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Theater on Friday, September 5, Sweeney, 27, recalled the physical demands of playing the athlete, whom she affectionately called "the greatest boxer in the entire world”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Standing next to Martin, 57, onstage, Sweeney said, "I trained for two or three months before I had a boxing coach. I had weight trainers, I had nutritionists, I trained three times a day every day, and then while I was filming, I trained as well”.

Director David Michod said, "And there was a lot of Chick-fil-A”. Sweeney confirmed, adding that her diet also consisted of "a lot of Smucker's, a lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes. But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman”, she shared.

As per ‘People’, the first audience to see Christy gave the film a standing ovation, drawing an emotional reaction from Sweeney.

"As you can tell, she's such a special and incredible human being, and her story deserves to be told”, the ‘Euphoria’ Emmy nominee told the crowd, fighting back tears.

"Christy, you are absolutely incredible, and I'm so honored”, she told the former professional boxer. “Being able to have her by my side during this process was a dream, but then also just scary too. Because you're like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we're doing this in front of her’”.

Following its rapturous reception in Toronto, Christy will debut in theaters November 7. Directed by Michod, who co-wrote the script with Katherine Fugate and Mirrah Foulkes, the movie tells the story of Martin’s rise in the boxing ring throughout the 1990s and her struggle with domestic abuse.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Jeremy Renner shares how the cast of his new help him recover

Jeremy Renner shares how the cast of his new help him recover

Sydney Sweeney gorged on milkshakes to prepare for her part in boxer biopic

Sydney Sweeney gorged on milkshakes to prepare for her part in boxer biopic

AIMIM to support INDIA bloc nominee Sudershan Reddy in Vice-Prez polls

AIMIM to support INDIA bloc nominee Sudershan Reddy in Vice-Prez election

Fake Facebook post: Bengal youth allowed to appear in exams tomorrow (Lead)

Fake Facebook post: Bengal youth allowed to appear in exams tomorrow (Lead)

Sikandar Raza shines as Zimbabwe skittle Sri Lanka for second-lowest T20I total in the second match of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket

Raza shines as Zimbabwe skittle Sri Lanka for second-lowest T20I total

From ideologues to hired guns: Maoists without ideology struggle to survive

From ideologues to hired guns: Maoists without ideology struggle to survive

Delhi court grants interim injunction to Adani Enterprises in defamation suit

Delhi court grants interim injunction to Adani Enterprises in defamation suit

Ravie Dubey says 'it is your destiny to be respected by the world' as Sargun Mehta turns 37

Ravie Dubey says 'it is your destiny to be respected by the world' as Sargun Mehta turns 37

India beat China 7-0 to set up final against Korea in Season 12 of the Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men’s Asia Cup 2025: India beat China 7-0 to set up final against Korea

Maha: Grand farewell to Ganapati Bappa amid huge processions

Maha: Grand farewell to Ganapati Bappa amid huge processions