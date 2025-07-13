July 13, 2025 1:22 AM हिंदी

Swiatek lifts maiden Wimbledon title with 6-0, 6-0 win over Anisimova

Iga Swiatek of Poland lifts maiden Wimbledon title with 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova in the women's singles final in London on Saturday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

London, July 23 (IANS) Former World No.1 Iga Swiatek made history at Wimbledon 2025, storming to her maiden Ladies Singles title and sixth career Grand Slam crown overall at the All England Club with a dominant 6-0,6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova in the final on Saturday.

Poland's Swiatek, the four-time French Open and one-time US Open winner, added the Wimbledon title to her kitty, which made her a Grand Slam champion on all surfaces -- synthetic, clay, and grass.

Swiatek registered a commanding 57-minute victory on Saturday, just the second 6-0, 6-0 Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era after Steffi Graf double-bagelled Natalia Zvereva in the French Open final in 1988.

Swiatek swept to her first title since she lifted a fourth Roland Garros trophy in June, and improved her record to 6-0 in major finals.

In addition to making her the first Wimbledon singles champion from Poland in the Open Era, the victory also marks Swiatek's 100th career Grand Slam match win. She is now 100-20 in Grand Slam main draws since her Grand Slam main-draw debut in 2019.

Swiatek stamped her authority on the match with the first 6-0 opening set in a women's singles final at Wimbledon since 1983 -- when Martina Navratilova defeated Andrea Jaeger 6-0, 6-3. Before that, the 1973-75 finals all saw 6-0 first sets -- including Billie Jean King's 6-0, 7-5 win over a then-18-year-old Chris Evert in 1973.

Anisimova found stronger strokes in the early stages of the second set -- including a 90-mph forehand winner to pull to 30-30 with Swiatek serving 6-0, 1-0. But it did not translate to the scoreboard, and Swiatek joined Stefanie Graf in an exclusive club of players to win a major final without losing a game.

Despite the ending, Anisimova's effort at Wimbledon 2025 was overall a career-changing one: She scored her first-ever win over a World No. 1 against Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, and will crack the Top 10 for the first time in her career on Monday.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

England survive spicy start to second innings after India also finish on 387 at the end of third day of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Saturday. IANS photos

3rd Test: England survive spicy start to second innings after India also finish on 387 (ld)

England survive spicy start to second innings after bowling out India for 387 in their first innings of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2025 at the Lord's in London on Saturday. IANS Photos

3rd Test: England survive spicy start to second innings after bowling out India for 387

Marc Marquez fends off Zarco for wet-weather pole in Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring Race Circuit near Chemnitz (Germany) on Saturday. Photo credit: MotoGP Championship

MotoGP 2025: Marc Marquez fends off Zarco for wet-weather pole in Grand Prix of Germany

Bigg Boss fame influencer Abdu Rozik detained at Dubai Airport

Bigg Boss fame influencer Abdu Rozik detained at Dubai Airport

Scores level at Lord’s as England bowl out India for 387 in their first innings on Day 3 of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Saturday. IANS Photos

3rd Test: Scores level at Lord’s as England bowl out India for 387

‘Follow coalition Dharma’: Manjhi targets Chirag Paswan for his remarks on Bihar’s law and order situation

‘Follow coalition Dharma’: Manjhi targets Chirag Paswan for his remarks on Bihar’s law and order situation

Iga Swiatek of Poland lifts maiden Wimbledon title with 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova in the women's singles final in London on Saturday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Swiatek lifts maiden Wimbledon title with 6-0, 6-0 win over Anisimova

‘Fake voters in MP’: Opposition repeatedly complained to EC, says Congress

‘Fake voters in MP’: Opposition repeatedly complained to EC, says Congress

Jannik Sinner seeks redemption against unstoppable Carlos Alcaraz in the final singles final at the Wimbledon 2025 in London on Saturday.

Wimbledon 2025: Sinner seeks redemption against unstoppable Alcaraz in final

China's diving team tests new pairings in Beijing on Saturday ahead of World Championships in Singapore. Photo credit: Xinhua

China's diving team tests new pairings ahead of World Championships