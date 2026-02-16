Swara Bhasker reflects on love and partnership on third anniversary with Fahad Ahmad

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Swara Bhasker took to her social media account on the 16th of February to pen a beautiful anniversary wish for her husband and political activist Fahad Ahmad. Swara who completed three years of marital bliss with Fahad, called herself lucky to have found a partner like Fahad.

Marking the occasion, Swara shared a series of heartfelt pictures capturing moments from their wedding, celebrations and life together over the years.

The actress shared glimpses from their court marriage, where both Swara and Fahad are seen signing official documents as the family and friends cheer for them.

Another frame shows the couple sharing a warm hug as guests applaud around them. Another image captures their traditional wedding ceremony where Swara dressed as a bride in an intricately designed lehenga while Fahad is seen sitting beside her during the wedding reception. The couple is also seen wearing white flower garlands post their court wedding. Another photograph shows a candid moment from their cozy family moment with their baby. The carousel post also shows behind-the-scenes glimpses from their television reality show, and even a thrilling moment featuring Fahad with an iguana perched on his shoulder.

Sharing the post, Swara wrote on her social media account, “And just like that.. it’s been 3 years!!! Happy three to us @fahadzirarahmad.

May we always find each other despite the chaos, the crowds, the bickering (lol), the logistics and even in the hard times.. May we find each other, hold each other, honour each other and love each other for all the years to come. So lucky to have this life with you!

Last pic being most representative of our marriage.”

For the uninitiated, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad tied the knot in February 2023 under the Special Marriage Act in a court ceremony, followed by traditional wedding festivities in Delhi. Their wedding reception was attended by several political leaders and public figures, including Rahul Gandhi.

The two welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Raabiyaa, in September 2023.

On the professional front, Swara was recently seen on the sets of a celebrity laughter show alongside Fahad. She is known for her performances in films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding.

Fahad Ahmad, on the other hand, is known to be a political activist and youth leader. He has been actively involved in public affairs and student politics.

–IANS

rd/