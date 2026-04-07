Swanand Kirkire on singing lullaby for ‘Super Duperr’: There is an innocence

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Swanand Kirkire has lent his vocal prowess for a lullaby christened Angaai for an upcoming Marathi movie titled “Super Duperr”. Talking about the song, the National Award-winning musician and actor said there is an innocence and honesty to it.

Titled 'Angaai', the track is penned by Kunal Karan. The upcoming film is has Sameer Aasha Patil behind the camera and stars Lalit Prabhakar and Vidula Chaughule among many others.

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Kirkire lablled “Super Duperr” as “a film that will captivate the hearts of the audience in the cinema hall,” pointing at its emotional arc and storytelling.

Talking about lending his vocals for the lullaby, Kirkire said: “The song Angaai in the film Super Duperr is a very special to me. There is an innocence and honesty in its storytelling that immediately connected with me.”

He said that as an artist, he always looks for projects that move him and “this one truly did. Recording for it felt organic and deeply fulfilling.”

On the work front, it was on February 20, when it was announced that Kirkire will star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming romantic family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

He had even lauded Ayushmann tagging him as “grounded” and a “pleasure to work with.”

Heaping praise on the actress, he said Sharvari brought wonderful energy to the set.

Talking about being a part of the Rajshri film, he says it “carries its own legacy.”

“There’s a certain purity and belief in goodness that the banner represents, and to collaborate with a team that values emotional honesty over spectacle is incredibly refreshing. Sharing the screen with Ayushmann and Sharvari has also been a beautiful experience they both bring such individuality and sensitivity to their craft.”

Kirkire said working with Sooraj Barhatya feels like coming home to a certain kind of storytelling that shaped many of us as audiences.

--IANS

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