Rajkot, Nov 22 (IANS) Hindu Dharmacharya Sabha Convener Swami Parmatmanand Saraswati on Sunday defended his open letter to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that depictions of Hindu deities must be understood through the broader philosophical and scriptural traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

The spiritual leader said he was distressed by the interpretation of an image of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shared by Rahul Gandhi on social media, and added that the representation carried a deeper philosophical significance.

"The perspective is wrong. Whatever is written in our scriptures or depicted regarding our deities must be viewed with a holistic and comprehensive vision. Now, looking at a single depiction and deriving a fabricated interpretation from it — you say that Shiva and Parvati being together is a symbol of love and dating, then there is also the form of Ardhanarishvara; so why don't you tell all men and women to become Ardhanarishvara? It is not like that; there is a profound scriptural perspective behind it," Saraswati told IANS.

He questioned the interpretation of the image without considering its religious and philosophical context, adding that Hindu traditions have long used symbolic representations to communicate deeper spiritual ideas.

In his open letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Saraswati explained the significance of an image showing Goddess Parvati seated on Lord Shiva's lap, which Rahul Gandhi had shared on social media.

"I understand that you have posted a picture of Mata Parvati sitting on the lap of Bhagwan Shiva. I don't know what exactly you are trying to convey. However, I felt like writing. It's not just a picture. It has deep significance. It symbolises the profound wisdom of the Upanishads," he wrote.

Referring to traditional depictions of Uma-Maheshwara, the spiritual leader said such representations reflected the relationship between Shiva and Shakti and conveyed philosophical teachings that could be understood through the Shastras.

Saraswati also expressed displeasure over certain remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, saying some of their statements had hurt religious sentiments.

"Mallikarjun Kharge ji's remarks are very excessive -- meaning they cause deep pain. Many depictions and statements by Rahul ji also pain us greatly. Otherwise, we do not get involved in such matters, but this caused me distress for three days, and my letter emerged out of that very pain," he said.

He also made a personal observation about Kharge, suggesting that some of his experiences and past hardships might have shaped his views. However, he said such experiences should not translate into statements against Hinduism or the wider community.

Saraswati also alleged that some remarks made by Kharge at a gathering of Muslims appeared "politically motivated" and were unnecessary, adding that generalisations about any community should be avoided.

"We are sensitive and pained by whatever hardships he suffered in his childhood -- we also believe that should not have happened. However, that creates a pattern, and sometimes it turns against Hinduism and against everyone," he said.

He urged the Congress President to exercise greater restraint in his public statements and avoid comments that could hurt religious sentiments.

--IANS

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