SVEEP mega outreach in Howrah gathers pace ahead of Bengal Assembly polls (Ld)

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Friday intensified its voter awareness campaign in poll-bound states, organising a mega SVEEP outreach event in Howrah under the theme 'Chunav Ka Parv, Paschim Bengal Ka Garv' ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The initiative is part of a broader push by the poll body, in coordination with Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and District Election Officers (DEOs), to promote informed and enthusiastic participation in the democratic process across West Bengal, as well as other election-bound regions including Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

A major highlight of the day’s programme was a large-scale Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) event in Howrah, which witnessed vibrant public participation. The event began with a Cyclothon flagged off at 7 A.M. from the Howrah Bridge Check Post. The rally passed through the Rail Museum before culminating at Ramkrishnapur Ferry Ghat.

The Cyclothon saw enthusiastic participation from school and college students, first-time voters, youth, and officials from the Election Commission and district administration. The event aimed to energise young electors and underscore the importance of voting in a free, fair, and festive atmosphere.

Following the rally, cultural programmes featuring folk music, dance, and theatrical performances were organised to convey voter awareness messages. Adding to the engagement, a voter awareness boat ferry initiative was also launched, further extending outreach efforts across the district.

One of the key attractions was the participation of popular animated characters Chhota Bheem and Chutki, who helped spread awareness among younger audiences and first-time voters in an engaging manner.

The Commission said the objective of these initiatives is to educate citizens about the importance of voting, including how to locate polling stations and understand poll-day procedures. Special focus is being placed on increasing participation among urban voters, women, persons with disabilities, and youth.

To enhance the outreach, the campaign is incorporating the rich cultural heritage of West Bengal, including traditional art forms such as Kalighat painting, Pattachitra, Chhau dance, Jatra theatre, and Baul music, to make voter awareness messaging more relatable.

The Commission is also highlighting recent voter-friendly measures such as mobile deposit facilities outside polling stations, the ECINET mobile application, 100 per cent webcasting at polling booths, and improved voter information slips to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process.

Additionally, Electoral Literacy Clubs in colleges and universities are being mobilised to engage first-time voters, while a strong social media push is underway to connect with youth using culturally relevant content.

The Commission said that collaborations with various government departments and corporate organisations are further strengthening the campaign’s reach.

Through these initiatives, the poll body aims to ensure fear-free, inducement-free, and informed participation in the electoral process, reinforcing the spirit of democracy as a festival for all citizens.

--IANS

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