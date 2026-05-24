Suyyash Rai recalls being defaulted on seven lakh rupees: Industry has a way of balancing things out

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Suyyash Rai shed light on the long-standing issue of delay in payment in the television industry.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Suyyash shared his personal experience when someone defaulted on his payment of around 7 lakh rupees.

The 'Bigg Boss 9' contestant was asked, "Many actors complain about delayed payments in the television industry. Have you experienced this?"

Confirming that it does happen, Suyyash shared, "Around twelve years ago, someone owed me nearly seven lakh rupees and never returned it."

"But honestly, this industry has its own way of balancing things out. People who disrespect artists or exploit others never truly move ahead in the long run", he further explained.

Shaleen Malhotra, who has worked with Suyyash in the musical web series "Seven and a Half Dates", pitched in saying, "Personally, I haven’t faced major issues, though occasional delays can happen anywhere."

He added, "Late payments have unfortunately become a pattern in television, but if someone has worked twelve or fourteen hours daily, they deserve to be paid properly and on time."

Suyyash was further asked if creative people still need camps, compromises, or lobbies to survive in the industry.

To this, he said, "To some extent, yes. But I always chose the slower route where achievements feel earned."

Suyyash added that he believes in creating his own circle rather than depending on existing camps.

"No one succeeds entirely alone, though. Every collaborator brings something valuable to the table", he added.

Talking about "Seven And A Half Dates", it stars Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi in the lead. The show has been produced by Lalit Kanungo and Dipesh Kanungo under the banner of Luck Films.

The eight-episode series is scheduled to premiere on May 24 on the YouTube channel of Novice Records.

--IANS

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