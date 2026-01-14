Suvinder Vicky, Mihir Ahuja’s ‘Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz’ set against soulful Legacy of Punjab

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actors Suvinder Vicky and Mihir Ahuja will be seen in an upcoming drama web series, “Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz” us rooted in the cultural heartland of Punjab and will soon premiere digitally.

Supported by Mahi Raj and Taranjit Kaur as Mihir’s sister and mother, respectively, the series is directed by Ameet Guptha, best known for directing Bakaiti.

Rooted in the cultural heartland of Punjab, “Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz” is an intimate, deeply human family drama set within a close-knit household bound by faith, tradition, and inherited expectations.

The six-episode series follows Ghuppi, a stammering teenager whose burning passion for football stands in stark contrast to the life envisioned for him by his father, a revered Ragi singer determined to see his son carry forward the family’s sacred musical legacy.

At its core, it weaves together a father’s devotion to legacy and a son’s longing for self-expression. Yet its emotional canvas extends beyond generational conflict, exploring identity, fear, and courage. As Ghuppi grapples with the weight of inheritance and the vulnerability of his stammer, he embarks on a journey to find his own voice.

Speaking about the show, Kaveri Das, Chief Channel Officer &TV and Business Head - Hindi ZEE5 shared, “India has a strong cultural legacy of family-first values and deep respect for elders, and Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz sensitively examines the emotional tensions that arise when these traditions intersect with a new generation’s desire to choose its own path.”

“Set in the cultural and emotional landscape of heartland Punjab, the series feels lived-in, culturally grounded, and emotionally truthful, reinforcing our commitment to narratives that honour tradition while embracing evolving aspirations.”

Producer Mayank Yadav, Rusk Media said, “With Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz, we wanted to tell a story that feels lived-in and honest. The world of Ragi singing, the pressures of legacy, and a young boy’s silent rebellion through sport felt like a powerful metaphor for so many families today.”

Produced by Rusk Media, ‘Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz’ will premiere soon only on Hindi ZEE5.

