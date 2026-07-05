Sussanne Khan's birthday wish for brother Zayed Khan: Mummsy is hugging you sooooo tight

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Zayed Khan has turned a year older on Sunday, and wishing her younger brother on his special day, Sussanne Khan penned a sweet birthday post on social media.

She took to her Instagram and published a nostalgic video montage of some of her precious moments with the 'Main Hoon Na' actor over the years.

In her heartfelt birthday wish for Zayed, Sussanne also remembered their late mother, Zarine Khan.

The entrepreneur penned on the photo-sharing app, "You are my Giant.. n the apple of my eye..Mummsy is hugging you sooooo tight today and giving you allllll her love.. open ur arms n embrace her power n strength within u!!! Coz u are the toughest strongest man i know.(sic)"

"Happy birthday my little brother.. let’s make this Life the best one we can! one way or the other… coz i know we can!! @itszayedkhan," she went on to add.

Zarine Khan passed away on November 7 last year at 81, after suffering from age-related issues.

She was the wife of veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan and the mother of Sussanne Khan, actor Zayed Khan, Simone Arora, and Farah Khan Ali.

Meanwhile, taking a trip down memory lane, last year, Zayed received an adorable surprise on his birthday from his sons - Zidaan and Aariz.

While Zayed was taking his afternoon nap on the couch, the boys decided to wish him by singing "Happy Birthday".

Dropping a clip of the adorable moment on his official Instagram handle, Zayed had penned, "Hello people just when I thought an afternoon nap was needed, more love came flowing through in hearts. Surprises can freak you out sometimes, in this case it was a happy one ! Lots of love to all my well wishers and fans out there for the continues love and support and for all the lovely wishes. Your love is what makes this all worth it . I mean that! #happybirthday #family #gratitude #actorlife #love #fandom."

--IANS

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