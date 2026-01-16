Sussanne Khan carries her late mother Zarine Khan in her heart during her Phuket trip

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Entrepreneur Sussanne Khan remembered her late mother Zarine Khan as she uploaded glimpses of her Phuket trip on social media.

Thanking her mother for passing on the genes that have shaped her into the person she is today, Sussanne said that she feels her mother's presence everywhere she goes.

Carrying on her mother's legacy through her, Sussanner penned on the photo-sharing app, "To me it’s Mother Ocean… thank you Mummsy for giving me your genetic code to be the person i am, here is to a celebration of the Love, the beautiful bonds and the best energy that you surround me with…mummsy you saw Phuket through our souls n you embraced me with your warmth at a time when i needed it most..your always with me everywhere and in everything i do.. from here till eternity u live on through my eyes...my Angel Mummsy (sic)."

Zarine Khan passed away on November 7 at the age of 81 after suffering from age-related issues. She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and kids-- Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

During her recent visit to Phuket, the interior designer was accompanied by beau Arslan Goni, brother, Zayed Khan. One of the pics also had Sussanne posing with Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor.

Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan and has two sons with him, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan. Despite having gone their separate ways, the two continue to maintain a good relationship and are often seen supporting one another.

In her recent birthday post for Hrithik, she also wished him and his current girlfriend, Saba Azad, endless love and best of life.

"Coz you will always be the Sky full of stars to all of us… happy birthday Rye.. wish you and Saboo endless love and the best of life… from here to beyond eternity let us all be connected beyond family n heart monsters… we are all blessed n the universe will protect all of us", Sussanne's post read.

