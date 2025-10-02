October 02, 2025 4:25 PM हिंदी

Suryavanshi, Trivedi & Deepesh shine as India U19 decimate Australia in Youth Test

Brisbane, Oct 2 (IANS) Centuries from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vedant Trivedi, backed by a dominant bowling display led by D Deepesh, gave India Under-19s a commanding victory by an innings and 58 runs over Australia Under-19s in the first Youth Test Ian Healy Oval, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Australia, batting first, were bowled out for 243. Pace bowler Deepesh Devendran was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 5-45, while left-arm seamer Kishan Kumar chipped in with three wickets. The lone resistance for the hosts came from No. 3 Steven Hogan, whose 92 off 246 balls was the backbone of their innings.

In reply, India U-19s piled on 428 to secure a decisive 185-run first-innings lead. Suryavanshi provided the early fireworks with an 86-ball 113, smashing nine fours and eight sixes in a breathtaking knock.

Trivedi carried on the momentum with a composed 140, laced with 19 boundaries, to anchor the innings. Lower down the order, allrounder Khilan Patel chipped in with a brisk 49 off 49 balls at a strike rate of 100, ensuring India’s dominance with the bat.

Australia faltered again in their second innings, as Kishan and Deepesh ripped through the top order, reducing the hosts to 24 for 3.

Khilan then ran through the middle-order with 3-19, before Deepesh cleaned up the tail to finish with 3-16 in the innings and eight wickets across the match. Aryan Sharma’s fighting 43 from No. 9 only delayed the inevitable as Australia folded meekly, handing India a straightforward win.

India U-19s will look to seal the series when the two teams meet again in Brisbane for the second and final Youth Test starting October 7.

Brief scores: Australia-A 243 & 127 (Aryan Sharma 43, Will Malajczuk 22; Khilan Patel 3/19, Deepesh Devendran 3/16) lost to India 428 (Vedant Trivedi 140, Vaibhav Suryanvanshi 113; Will Malajczuk 3/70, Hayden Schiller 3/88) by innings and 58 runs

--IANS

hs/

