Virag Mishra on the creative freedom for lyricists: 'Should be a very free-flowing process of ideas'

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Writer Virag Mishra opened up about the creative freedom for lyricists during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

He believes that there should be a very free-flowing process of ideas for optimal results.

Speaking to IANS, Virag said, "One should not be limited by one's thoughts. Somebody who is not free in his mind will always feel caged. But, thankfully, this did not happen to us; the people we associate with, including the producers, are also good. I think it happens because we also understand the other person's perspective. If a producer is making a film, we will not deny his entitlements."

He added, "If he has a thought behind a particular song, it is important to listen to it, because when it comes to a project, we are not the only stakeholders - the singer is a stakeholder, the programmers are the stakeholders, the audiences, the producers all are stakeholders. So, it has to be a very free-flowing process of ideas with no room for grudges."

Virag recently provided the soulful lyrics for the title track of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer "Dhadak 2".

Revealing how the writing process unfolded for "Bas Ek Dhadak", he shared that lyrics usually happen in two ways—either you have the lyrics first and then compose the tune, or you have the tune first and then write the lyrics to fit it.

Virag added that in the case of this particular song, composer duo Javed-Mohsin had already had a beautiful melody with a lot of depth and longing. "The structure was so inspiring that it pushed me out of my usual style of writing simple poetry without heavy words," he shared.

"For the first time, I ventured into Urdu poetry with lines like: “Chaand ka gurur mit gaya, tu mujhe zameen bhi dik gaya, shairon ne haar maan li, tujh pe main woh nazm lik gaya…The melody carried these lines beautifully, adding sincerity to every note," Virag concluded.

