Suriya's Karuppu to release after elections in TN, says RJ Balaji

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actor and director RJ Balaji has now disclosed that his eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Karuppu', featuring actor Suriya in the lead, will release after the State Assembly elections this summer.

The director, who participated in a college event that was held recently, said, "Karuppu is ready for release. However, we do not want to create a hype as we don't want to make fans have huge expectations when they come to watch the film and be disappointed if the film falls short of such hyped up expectations. The movie has come out well and you will all like it. We intend to release the film after the elections this summer. It is a film which you can enjoy with your entire family. Students can enjoy it with their parents."

The film has triggered huge excitement ever since the makers released a teaser of the film. The teaser was released on the occasion of Suriya's birthday last year.

The teaser begins with the deity of Karuppu being worshipped with chilli powder even as a voice says, "It's not a calm deity that you worship with grace. If you pray with sincerity and offer chillies, it's a fierce deity that will deliver instant justice."

We then get introduced to Suriya's character in the film. We get to know he plays a lawyer called Saravanan and that he has another name -- Karuppu as well.

The rest of the teaser shows that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer with a lot of action sequences in it. Suriya is also seen delivering several punch lines in the film. For instance, Suriya says, " Blast! My brother, this is our time, I'm gonna give you all a whacking."

Actress Trisha plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and cinematographer and actor Natty in pivotal roles.

The film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, and cinematography by GK Vishnu, the very same cinematographer who impressed with his work in films like Vijay's 'Bigil', 'Jawan' and 'Mersal'.

R Kalaivanan will be the editor of this film, which will have Vikram Mor choreographing stunts for the film and Arun Venjaramoodu as art director.

--IANS

mkr/