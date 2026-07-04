Surbhi Jyoti shares a glimpse of her life post embracing motherhood

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti took to social media and dropped a glimpse of her life post-embracing motherhood.

The 'Qubool Hai' actress uploaded a couple of photos from her daily life.

In the first pic from the heartwarming album, Surbhi was seen lovingly holding her baby girl.

Next, we saw the healthy postpartum ladoos, which are considered extremely beneficial for a new mother.

In another adorable click, Subhi was seen lying on her mother's lap, relaxing.

Her latest social media post also had a glimpse of the little munchkin's tiny hands.

Surbhi further went ahead to provide an insight into a crucial corner of her room, where she had kept all baby essentials, such as diapers, clothes, and an electric kettle, among other things.

The 'Naagin 3' actress penned the caption, "Life recently (sic)", followed by an evil eye and sparkles emoji.

Before this, Surbhi provided an initial glimpse of her newborn baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she dropped a picture of her little one holding a finger with her tiny hands.

Although not certain, the baby is most likely holding the hand of Surbhi's husband, Sumit Suri.

"This and nothing else", read the text.

Surbhi welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on June 13, this year

Sharing the happy announcement with her Instagram family, Surbhi dropped an adorable Instagram post that read, "It's a girl...13th June 2026...Love Surbhi & Sumit."

For the caption, she wrote, "(Om) Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude", with an evil eye and a sparkles emoji.

Surbhi announced her first pregnancy on social media in February this year.

Publishing a photo of her legs entangled in hubby Sumit's feet with a white pair of tiny shoes placed in between, she penned, "Om, Our greatest adventure begins...Little Love arriving this June."

Surbhi tied the knot with businessman Sumit Suri in October 2024. The lovebirds got married in a hill station in the presence of their family and close friends.

--IANS

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