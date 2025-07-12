‘People asked to prove citizenship, criminals roam freely’: Supriya Shrinate slams Nitish Kumar on voter list revision

Patna, July 12 (IANS) Congress social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate said on Saturday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, asserting that common people are being asked to prove citizenship, while the criminals roam freely in the state.

“The people of Bihar are being made to stand in queues to prove they are citizens, while criminals roam freely with firearms and sophisticated weapons on the streets of Patna,” said the Congress social media chairperson on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

She pointed out that the Bihar Police and government are clueless about who is supplying these arms.

Shrinate also questioned the safety of investments in Bihar, citing recent deadly attacks on traders, including sand trader Ramakant Yadav, grocery trader Vikram Jha, and industrialist Gopal Khemka, all were gunned down in Patna in the last few days.

Shrinete highlighted frequent crimes against businessmen, women, and children, saying: “Every time we pick up a newspaper, it is impossible not to find reports of murder incidents in Bihar. After seven decades of independence, crimes are happening in broad daylight. The country is shaken by the events in Bihar.”

Referring to the Muzaffarpur case where a minor girl died after being sexually assaulted while waiting for treatment in Patna for hours, she said: “Is this not a country of mothers and daughters? Or is Bihar just a state of Gunda Raj?”

She also pointed out the contrast in police efficiency, saying: “The Bihar police traced the missing dog of LJPRV MP Rajesh Verma within two days, but fail to protect the lives of common people with the same sincerity.”

When asked about the corruption allegation, Shrinate accused the NDA government of shielding Urban Development Minister Jivesh Kumar Mishra, who has been held guilty for supplying fake medicines in Rajasthan.

“Supplying fake medicines means playing with people’s lives. There was a time when leaders would resign out of dignity and shame, but today’s NDA leaders remain brazen even after being held guilty by the court.”

She added that Mishra, as a director of Alto Healthcare Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd, was found guilty under Sections 16 A, 17 A, and 18 of the Drugs Act, facing potential one to three years imprisonment and a Rs 20,000 fine.

Although the Rajasthan court granted probation, Shrinete questioned: “If anyone had lost their life after consuming these fake medicines, who would be responsible? Those in public life should have higher accountability. Mishra has no moral right to remain in a constitutional post and should resign immediately.”

--IANS

ajk/dan