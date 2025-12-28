December 28, 2025 4:14 PM हिंदी

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious 2025: A launchpad for India’s next sporting leap

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious 2025: A launchpad for India’s next sporting leap

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The year 2025 will go down as a truly supercalifragilisticexpialidocious chapter in the journey of Indian sports, marked by sustained excellence, growing belief and an expanding culture of support across disciplines.

From Olympic sports to cricket, India witnessed not just improved results but a deeper public connection with sport, signalling a nation steadily embracing a multi-sport identity.

Former athletes believe that consistent institutional backing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a significant role in this upward curve. Enhanced infrastructure, structured grassroots programmes and targeted funding have allowed athletes to prepare and perform at a higher level.

The impact was evident across boxing, wrestling, shooting, badminton, athletics, chess and several other Olympic disciplines, alongside cricket’s continued dominance.

World Championship medallist Gaurav Bidhuri echoed the optimism surrounding Indian sport while speaking to IANS. “India has achieved new heights in all sports. The Modi government is doing really good work for sports. This year was wonderful for Indian sports, and the coming year is even bigger with the Cricket World Cup, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. I am sure India will continue to progress,” Bidhuri said.

Para athletes, too, continued to receive strong backing from the government in 2025, reinforcing the message that inclusivity remains central to India’s sporting vision. Enhanced funding, exposure and infrastructure ensured that para sports grew not on the margins, but as an integral part of the country’s sporting ecosystem. Their performances and rising visibility inspired millions and underlined India’s commitment to empowering every athlete, regardless of physical limitations.

The global spotlight briefly turned towards the country earlier this month when football icon Lionel Messi visited India, an event that went beyond fandom and celebration. His presence sent out a clear message to the sporting world that India is no longer just an emerging sports nation but one ready to host, embrace and rise to any big challenge ahead.

As 2025 draws to a close, Indian sport stands confident, inclusive and ambitious, poised for even greater milestones on the global stage.

--IANS

cs/bc

LATEST NEWS

Kunal Kemmu captures leopard in his lens on jungle safari

Kunal Kemmu captures leopard in his lens on jungle safari

Sexual misconduct case: Survivor alleges pressure to protect filmmaker P.T. Kunhummuhammed

Sexual misconduct case: Survivor alleges pressure to protect filmmaker P.T. Kunhummuhammed

Be prompt in reporting vigilance matters linked to Directors, govt tells public sector banks

Be prompt in reporting vigilance matters linked to Directors, govt tells public sector banks

Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club enter Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships final

Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club enter Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships final

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

Total investment in real estate at $3.5 billion in 2025: Report

Total investment in real estate at $3.5 billion in 2025: Report

Sussanne Khan says 'make mama beam brightest in heaven' in her birthday wish for sister Farah

Sussanne Khan says 'make mama beam brightest in heaven' in her birthday wish for sister Farah

Head reveals he reached out to Duckett after Noosa backlash 'to see if he was going alright'

Head reveals he reached out to Duckett after Noosa backlash 'to see if he was going alright'

Indian junior men’s hockey team cap off a successful 2025 with two major international medals

Indian junior men’s hockey team cap off a successful 2025 with two major international medals

Madhuri Dixit explains how rising cinema ticket prices are affecting theatre footfalls

Madhuri Dixit explains how rising cinema ticket prices are affecting theatre footfalls