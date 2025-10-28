Suparn S Varma shares why Emraan and Yami came to the sets of ‘HAQ’ like hungry, curious, and fearless students

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Suparn S Varma recently opened up about working with Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in his upcoming film “HAQ.” Speaking at the trailer launch event, the director spoke about their on-set energy and shared that both actors approached the project like “hungry, curious, and fearless students,” eager to learn and experiment. Varma praised Emraan and Yami’s dedication and enthusiasm, calling their collaboration one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of his career.

Talking about Yami Gautam, Suparn S Varma recalled the remarkable intensity she brought to her role as Shazia Bano, despite being a new mother at the time. “Yami was a new mother who did not go home even for a single day. For 32 days on set, she didn’t say a single word. On the last day, when I took her final reaction, I saw her smiling as Yami Gautam, not Shazia Bano. That’s when I realized what she had poured into this performance.”

For Emraan, Suparn Varma mentioned, “He has done so many films; he could easily walk in with overconfidence. But I’ve never met an actor who treats every single day like his first. Both Yami and Emraan came to set like students: hungry, curious, fearless. That energy is infectious. When every person on set is giving their 100%, magic happens.”

The director, who appeared visibly moved at the launch event, also opened up about the remarkable journey behind creating the courtroom drama inspired by the historic Shah Bano case. He said, “We’ve spent three years researching and writing this film to bring it to you,” Suparn shared, as the applause refused to die down. “When someone works with so much clarity and passion, they get the same applause and whistles that we’re hearing here today.”

“When my writer Reshu Nath and I started writing and researching, our strength came from the fact that this is a film that needs to be made and talked about. Because these issues, like Emraan rightly pointed out, have been relevant for decades and still are. It’s time we start having conversations and bring them out. We come from a place of honesty, love, and respect for all our brothers and sisters. And when you come from that space, the audience instantly feels the truth in your story,” added Suparn.

“HAQ,” directed by Suparn S Varma and produced by Junglee Pictures, is scheduled for release in theatres on November 7, 2025.

