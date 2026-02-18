Sunny Leone reveals why she was in disbelief about the Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Kennedy’

February 18, 2026 4:32 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming film ‘Kennedy’, has shared that she was in disbelief about being part of the film until the day she walked into the set.

The actress shared that despite attending the trials and the workshops for the Anurag Kashyap directorial, she felt that she isn’t going to be a part of the film.

The actress said, “My first reaction was disbelief that I had been offered the role. I didn’t 1,000% believe I was part of the film until I actually got on set. Even though I did the trials and the workshops, and everything happened, we all know entertainment is very volatile and things can change at the drop of a dime. I was so happy when the first shot was taken and we moved on to the next. That’s when I felt, ‘Alright, now they won’t replace me, I think I did a good job”.

When asked about that scene that emotionally stayed with her long after pack-up, she said, “I think the scene that stayed with me is when Charlie is in a hotel room waiting for the officer. She’s scared, upset, and doesn’t want to be there, but she knows what’s going to happen. That transition from her in the bathroom to putting that Charlie smile on her face is something I believe a lot of us can relate to. Sometimes we have to go through situations where we put on a smile just to move on with the day, night, or moment and that’s not always easy”.

“I love this type of film. There are so many different layers to it. It makes you think and is provocative in a thoughtful way. It really makes you listen to the words and the dialogues in the film - what people are talking about and how that relates to my world. That’s what’s so amazing about shooting in this noir universe”, she added.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, ‘Kennedy’ also stars Rahul Bhat. The film is set to stream on ZEE5 from February 20, 2026.

