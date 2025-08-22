Sunny Hinduja: Social media is a great platform, even a therapy sometimes

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Sunny Hinduja agrees that social media has both pros and cons, however, he chooses to focus on the positives. He believes it should be used wisely, to one’s benefit, and not for unnecessary validation.

Asked how much social media validation is important for him and does it mean anything, Sunny told IANS: “There are pros and cons of social media. In our industry, the way we work, we need to convey that we are doing this kind of work, and it is like a medium. Earlier, there were no such things—WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram.”

He agrees that it's a nice way to connect with people.

“But at the same time, you have to be wise, as I said before—what to take from there and what not to take from there. There are many things that are not positive, but definitely, there are many things that are positive. So, you need to be wise about what you invest your time in.”

The actor jokingly called it a “great therapy” at times.

“I only look at the boons, and I see that it's a great platform. It's even a great therapy sometimes—you laugh. So, I think it should be used to your benefit; to each his own. Use it to the best, and leave the rest as not needed.”

Talking about the actor, it was in 2021, when Sunny gained popularity by playing an important character of Sandeep Bhaiya in the TVF web series, Aspirants. He has also worked in TV series The Family Man, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 and Jamun.

He was also seen recently in Mandala Murders is created and co-directed by Gopi Puthran, alongside Manan Rawat,

His latest release is the Netflix series “Saare Jahan Se Accha,” which follows the gripping journey of RAW agent Vishnu Shankar, who is assigned a dangerous mission deep inside Pakistan.

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1970s, a time when every strategic move risked igniting a global nuclear conflict, the show captures the fierce intelligence war between India’s RAW and Pakistan’s ISI.

The series also stars Pratik Gandhi, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

--IANS

dc/