Sunny Hinduja: I love biographies

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actor Sunny Hinduja, whose latest release is “Saare Jahan Se Accha”, has decoded what makes period films and series so popular among all ages.

Sunny told IANS: “I think, there have been great stories, there have been great narratives, there have been great people, about whom we don't know.”

The actor himself enjoys binge-watching biographies.

“I personally love biographies and if they get the opportunity it is like a great education, in a very subtle way. So it is also like celebrating the people, who have done such great things in their life, in their time. So I always feel it is a delight to see,” said the actor.

He added: “And there are a lot of generations who are making a living from Instagram reels. So a little balance is also important. But you are right actually.”

“Saare Jahan Se Accha” follows the gripping journey of RAW agent Vishnu Shankar, who is assigned a dangerous mission deep inside Pakistan.

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1970s, a time when every strategic move risked igniting a global nuclear conflict, the show captures the fierce intelligence war between India’s RAW and Pakistan’s ISI.

The series also stars Pratik Gandhi, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

Created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables, with Bhavesh Mandalia as creative producer, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” will premiere ahead of Independence Day on August 13 on Netflix.

Sunny gained popularity in 2021 by playing an important character of Sandeep Bhaiya in the TVF web series, Aspirants. He has also worked in TV series The Family Man, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 and Jamun.

He was also seen recently in Mandala Murders is created and co-directed by Gopi Puthran, alongside Manan Rawat,

The series is based on the novel The Butcher of Benares. Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, Uttar Pradesh, it blends mystery, supernatural horror, and psychological thriller elements.

The series follows detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh as they investigate ritualistic murders linked to a secret cult, the Aayastis, and a mythical entity called Yast.

