August 30, 2025 10:44 AM हिंदी

Sunny Hinduja explains why the mind is both biggest enemy, greatest friend

Sunny Hinduja explains why the mind is both biggest enemy, greatest friend

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Sunny Hinduja, who was recently seen in the series “Saare Jahan Se Accha”, says the “mind” can be both a greatest enemy and friend, depending on how one channels it.

“According to me, our biggest enemy and our greatest friend is the same—our mind.

It’s the mind that can bring arrogance, and the same mind can bring compassion, if it’s connected to the heart,” Sunny told IANS.

He added: “So that’s the biggest enemy, and we just need to channelize it.”

Sunny feels that if directed positively, it helps in working sincerely in any field, ultimately benefiting the country.

“Then, whatever work a person is doing in their own field, they will do it sincerely, and eventually, that will be good for our country,” said the actor.

The Netflix series “Saare Jahan Se Accha,” which follows the gripping journey of RAW agent Vishnu Shankar, who is assigned a dangerous mission deep inside Pakistan.

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1970s, a time when every strategic move risked igniting a global nuclear conflict, the show captures the fierce intelligence war between India’s RAW and Pakistan’s ISI.

The series also stars Pratik Gandhi, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

Talking about the actor, it was in 2021, when Sunny gained popularity by playing an important character of Sandeep Bhaiya in the TVF web series, Aspirants. He has also worked in TV series The Family Man, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 and Jamun.

He was also seen recently in Mandala Murders is created and co-directed by Gopi Puthran, alongside Manan Rawat. The series is based on the novel The Butcher of Benares. Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, Uttar Pradesh, it blends mystery, supernatural horror, and psychological thriller elements.

The series follows detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh as they investigate ritualistic murders linked to a secret cult, the Aayastis, and a mythical entity called Yast.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Cinematographer Ravi Varman on his film Moscowin Kaveri: What was impure then is pure now! (Photo Credit: Ravi Varman/Instagram)

Cinematographer Ravi Varman on his film Moscowin Kaveri: What was impure then is pure now!

Janhavi Hardas on ‘Salakaar’ role: Took inspiration from fearlessness, love with which my mother carries herself

Janhavi Hardas on ‘Salakaar’ role: Took inspiration from fearlessness, love with which my mother carries herself

Hockey: Indian team leaves for Women’s Asia Cup in China (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey: Indian team leaves for Women’s Asia Cup in China

Harshvardhan Rane says ‘last day in Kashmir’ as he shoots for ‘Silaa’ third schedule

Harshvardhan Rane says ‘last day in Kashmir’ as he shoots for ‘Silaa’ third schedule

Govt to improve India's economic indicators by integrating ocean ecosystem accounts

Govt to improve India's economic indicators by integrating ocean ecosystem accounts

US Open: Injured Shelton retires, Tiafoe stunned in early exit (Credit: US Open/X)

US Open: Injured Shelton retires, Tiafoe stunned in early exit

Sunny Hinduja explains why the mind is both biggest enemy, greatest friend

Sunny Hinduja explains why the mind is both biggest enemy, greatest friend

India’s GDP projected to grow 6.5 pc this fiscal over robust consumer demand

India’s GDP projected to grow 6.5 pc this fiscal over robust consumer demand

Allu Arjun's grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam passes away; actor Ram Charan cancels shoot to participate in last rites (photo credit: PR)

Allu Arjun's grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam passes away; actor Ram Charan cancels shoot to participate in last rites

Benedict Cumberbatch shares his mantra to happy marriage

Benedict Cumberbatch shares his mantra to happy marriage