Sunny Hinduja calls The Railway Men a 'heartfelt tribute to the selfless heroes'

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) As television miniseries "The Railway Men" completed two years of release on Tuesday, actor Sunny Hinduja, who essayed the role of journalist Jagmohan Kumawat, marked the milestone with a special social media post.

Sunny called "The Railway Men" a tribute to the selfless heroes who end up putting their own lives in danger during their service to the nation.

The 'Aspirants' actor penned on his Instagram account, "The Railway Men is a heartfelt tribute to the selfless heroes who put their lives on the line serving society and nation. I'm honored to have been part of this project. #2YearstoRailwayMen (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Sunny's post further included a couple of behind-the-scenes glimpses from the show.

Produced by YRF Entertainment (the streaming division of Yash Raj Films) "The Railway Men" chronicles the inspiring tale of the railway workers who saved many lives during the 1984 toxic gas leak at the chemical company Union Carbide India Limited's plant in Bhopal. It further sheds light on the efforts of station master Ghulam Dastagir and his team at the Bhopal Junction railway station.

For those who do not know, on 3 December 1984, more than 500,000 people living near the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant in Bhopal were exposed to the highly toxic gas methyl isocyanate, leading to one of the world's worst industrial disasters.

The primary cast of the series includes R. Madhavan as Rati Pandey (the general manager of the Central Railway zone), Kay Kay Menon as Iftekaar Siddiqui (the station master of the Bhopal Junction railway station), Divyenndu as Balwant Yadav (a robber pretending to be a police constable), and Babil Khan as Imad Riaz (an inexperienced loco pilot).

The technical crew of the drama further includes Rubais as the cinematographer, Yasha Jaidev and Ramchandani as the editor, and Sam Slater as the music composer.

