Sunny Deol's 'Gabru' release pushed; Film to be out on May 8

Mumbai, Feb 17(IANS) Basking in the success of "Border 2", Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is gearing up to return to the big screen with another promising release, "Gabru".

The project, which has been made under the direction of Shashank Udapurkar, will be arriving in the cinema halls on 8th May this year.

"Gabru" was previously slated to be out in the theatres on March 13. However, now, the makers have decided to push the release.

While the makers have not revealed the exact reason behind delaying the release, the decision might have been taken in order to avoid a box office clash with Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" and Yash's "Toxic". Both these projects will be released on March 19.

Backed by Vishal Rana and Om Chhangani, "Gabru" will showcase Sunny in a powerful yet emotionally resonant role that will celebrate strength and spirit.

Speaking about his next project, Sunny revealed that "Gabru" is not just another project for him, but a story that resonates with him on a deeply personal level. He added that the movie reflects themes of courage, identity, and resilience; elements that have always defined his cinematic journey.

Along with Sunny, the core cast of "Gabru" further stars Simran and Prit Kamani.

The film will further boast some noteworthy tracks composed by Mithoon and lyrics provided by Sayeed Quadri, Satinder Sartaj, and Anurag Saikya. The movie will be distributed nationwide by PVR INOX pictures.

The first look of the drama was unveiled back in October 2025 on Sunny's 68th birthday.

The video showed Sunny carrying the body of a little girl. In another scene, he was seen wearing a kurta-pajama, sitting with a serious look on his face. The clip concluded with the text, “Sunny Deol in and as Gabru.”

In addition to "Gabru", Sunny will also lead Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947", which will mark the return of Bollywood beauty Preity Zinta to the big screen.

