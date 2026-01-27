Sunny Deol wishes little brother 'LORD BOBBY' a happy birthday

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) As actor Bobby Deol turned a year older on Tuesday, his elder brother, Sunny Deol, used social media to pen a heartfelt wish for the 'Animal' actor.

Sunny uploaded two photos with 'Lord Bobby' on his Insta handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday My Little Brother LORD BOBBY (sic)", followed by red hearts and a hug emoji.

First in the post was a black and white picture of Sunny and Bobby, making for a handsome sibling duo as they posed together.

This was followed by another photo of the two facing the camera for another captivating click as they relaxed together on the balcony.

Several others from the film fraternity also used social media to wish the 'Humraaz' actor on his special day.

Bobby's 'Gupt' co-star Kajol penned on the photo-sharing app, "Looking sharper every year! Happy Birthday #BobbyDeol."

Shilpa Shetty, who shared the screen space with both Sunny and Bobby in "Apne", shared on her Instagram Stories, "Happppyyyyjiieessstt Birthdayyyy darling @iambobbydoel stay blessed with happiness, health, love and all in abundance (red heart, evil eye and hugs emojis)."

Actress Rakul Preet Singh added, "Happy Birthday @iambobbydoel sir! Wishing you good health, happiness, and a year full of positive moments."

Meanwhile, Sunny and Bobby recently hosted a special screening of their late father Dharmendra’s last movie, "Ikkis".

Not just that, the Deol brothers also penned a heartfelt note on social media, expressing their emotions after watching their father on the big screen.

They shared in a joint post, “Our Papa, the man of the soil, Ikkis is his salute – his gift to the earth he loved and to the fans who always stood by him. For our family, it is a treasure filled with his spirit, courage, and heart. Today, with love and immense pride, we share it with the world, hoping it lives on the way he does – forever."

Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at the age of 89.

