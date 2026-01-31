Sunny Deol sings 'Happy Border to Me' during a fun celebration with his team

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol is presently basking in the success of his recent release "Border 2".

Commemorating the massive box office triumph of the war drama, Sunny posted a video on his Instagram handle, where he was seen celebrating with a cake-cutting ceremony surrounded by his team.

As Sunny was cutting the cake, everybody was heard singing, "Happy Border to you...Happy Border to you, Happy border to Sunny Ji", Happy Border to you".

Rejoicing in the moment, Sunny was also singing along with them.

Later, he even lovingly asked someone to feed him the cake, "Mereko koi Khila dega kya?"

On Thursday, Sunny expressed gratitude to movie buffs for showering "Border 2" with love and affection.

He decided to post a video message on social media, thanking the audience for making the film a huge success.

Sunny said in the clip, “Aawaz kahan tak gayi, aapke dilon tak. I am so grateful for the love and warmth you showered on my movie Border, thank you so much for it all.”

"Meri, aapki, Hamari #Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye, aap sab ko bohot," the caption on the post read.

Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, the movie enjoys an ensemble cast with Sunny, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana playing supporting roles.

A standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta's "Border", the drama expands beyond the original film and revolves around joint operations of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Co-written by Singh and Sumit Arora, the movie has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J. P. Films.

"Border 2" got a theatrical release on January 23.

